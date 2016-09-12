Local faithful join together to shield police officers with prayer

by Joan Kurkowski-Gillen

North Texas Catholic

Sep 12 2016

Officer Tim Henz (center) is "secured" by brothers Pete (left) and Pat (right). Tim Henz was the first of the three brothers to enter law enforcement. (Photo by Cheryl Carpenter)

ARLINGTON — When Tim Henz joined the Arlington Police Department 33 years ago at the age of 21, he was one of the youngest men hired by the growing city to patrol the streets and hunt down lawbreakers.

So it’s no wonder that his mother, Bernadette, spent a lot of time on her knees praying for his safety. And it’s not surprising that she asked others to pray with her.

“After I joined the force I had a lot of people come up to me and say, ‘Hey, we’re praying for you’ and I realized most of them were part of mom’s prayer group or the women’s organization at St. Matthew’s [in Arlington],” the experienced officer recalls.

When two more sons, Pete and Patrick, chose careers in law enforcement, the concerned matriarch realized every officer could benefit from some earnest prayer for their safety. Armed with little more than a sign-up sheet and table, Mrs. Henz launched her Shield a Badge with Prayer program in 1988 during a coffee and donut gathering after Sunday Mass.

The idea was simple. Participants received the name and badge number of an Arlington officer and showed their support by saying a daily prayer for his or her safety, good judgment, and safe return home. Except for an occasional card or note, no other contact was permitted.

Church members at St. Matthew were the first to sign up.

Officers Pete and Pat Henz pose for a photo. (Photo courtesy Henz family)

“Then word spread to their friends who belonged to [Most] Blessed Sacrament and St. Maria Goretti and it took off from there,” Tim Henz says remembering the project’s early history. “Somebody who knew what mom was doing put it in the newspaper and other churches and individuals asked to adopt an officer.”

When Arlington Police Chaplain Harold Elliott talked about Shield a Badge with Prayer at national chaplaincy conferences, interest in the program spread to other states.

Twenty-eight years later, the gesture of saying a daily prayer for a specific person in law enforcement continues not only in Arlington, but in other police departments and cities across the country and Canada.

After the deaths of Bernadette and her husband, Peter, the program waned a bit but, thanks to the Knights of Columbus, the couple’s surviving sons, and the emotional response to recent police tragedies, Shield a Badge with Prayer is experiencing a resurgence.

“The nice thing about the program is anybody can participate,” explains Tim Henz, the primary coordinator who sends out prayer sponsor cards people can place in a Bible or tack onto a mirror as a reminder of their commitment. “My mother wanted to bring the community together. It’s not just a Catholic thing and there’s not a set prayer to say. It’s very simplistic and that’s what made it work.”

To rekindle enthusiasm for the program and meet the demands of a growing Arlington police force, Henz reached out to his fellow Knights of Columbus members for help. When Shield a Badge started in 1988, Arlington had approximately 300 police officers. Today that figure has more than doubled.

“With that many officers it takes more time and more coordination,” he explains. “I asked the 4th Degree Knights if they would sign up people after Mass and each council said, ‘yes.’”

Working with a chairman from each Knight of Columbus group, Henz maintains a master list of participants and responds to requests from non-Catholic churches and individuals. A website, www.shield-a-badge.org, and occasional posts on the Arlington Police Department’s Facebook page, also generates calls.

But nothing put the vulnerability of law enforcement in the spotlight more than the ambush and murder of five patrol officers in downtown Dallas on July 7. A lone sniper targeted police officers as they monitored a peaceful march organized to protest officer-involved shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the slain officers were memorialized and North Texans reached out to show their appreciation to Dallas police and other departments.

“ I believe people want to pray for officers and this way, they get to pray for someone specific.”

“So many people want to do something for police officers but they don’t know how to express their thanks and support,” says Pat Henz, a Fort Worth police detective. Another brother, Peter, is a Cedar Hill police officer and a fourth Henz brother, Chris, is in marketing management.

Shield a Badge allows citizens to show their concern for first responders in a low-key, but significant way, according to the detective.

“I believe people want to pray for officers and this way, they get to pray for someone specific,” says the 28-year police veteran. “It lets them feel they’re doing something for the officer and the department.”

One prayer sponsor recently told Henz she was sending an extra card to her officer in response to what happened in Dallas.

“She really wanted to let him know she was saying extra prayers not only for his safety, but so he makes good decisions,” Pat Henz continued.

A former patrolman and crime scene investigator before joining the major case unit, Pat Henz says police work is more than just dodging bullets and arresting bad guys. There’s a mental facet to the job.

“You’re on an emotional roller coaster every day,” he points out. “At work, your senses have to be on, up, and alert because you don’t know from one stop to another what’s going to happen. You can go from a fatality accident to a disturbance call to someone crying because their house was burglarized.”

Police officers come home mentally and physically drained.

“The next day, they do it all over again and that takes a toll,” Henz admits.

Currently on a task force reviewing crimes against children, the detective spends his days interviewing young victims and adult suspects. The power of prayer helps him deal with some of the worst perpetrators in society.

“What keeps me sane? It has to be prayer,” he insists. “God gives me the strength to handle difficult situations.”

His brother, Tim, believes their mother would be proud the program she started almost three decades ago is still “shielding” law enforcement with prayer. Co-workers often tell him how a card from their sponsor can “turn a week around” after dealing with non-stop crime calls, stress, and problems at home.

“It’s a little thing but in the back of their mind they know somebody is praying for them,” he says. “It makes a big difference.”

ARLINGTON — When Tim Henz joined the Arlington Police Department 33 years ago at the age of 21, he was one of the youngest men hired by the growing city to patrol the streets and hunt down lawbreakers.

Published



