Martyrs of the Church — Edith Stein

by Susan Moses

North Texas Catholic

5 days ago

When Edith Stein entered the Carmelite Convent, she took the name Sister Teresa Benedicta of the Cross.

The seventh in a series of features, "Martyrs of the Church"

Edith Stein stayed up all night reading an autobiography of St. Teresa of Avila. The 29-year-old Jewish scholar, who had lost her faith in God as a teenager, said, “When I had finished the book, I said to myself, ‘This is the truth.’”

Born into a Jewish family in Germany in 1891, Stein was the youngest of 11 children. An excellent student, she earned a doctorate in philosophy and pursued a career in teaching, writing, and speaking.

Immediately after her conversion and Baptism, she wanted to join a Carmelite convent. Her spiritual directors dissuaded her and she continued to teach until 1933, when the Nazi regime prohibited it because of her Jewish heritage. At that point, she entered the Carmelite Convent of Cologne and took the name Sister Teresa Benedicta of the Cross. In 1938 she was smuggled to a Carmelite convent in the Netherlands, where she continued to write and teach fellow sisters.

In August 1942, Sister Teresa Benedicta of the Cross and 243 other baptized Jews in the Netherlands were arrested. She is believed to have died in a gas chamber at Auschwitz on August 9.

She wrote a will in 1939 which stated, “Even now I accept the death that God has prepared for me in complete submission and with joy as being his most holy will for me. I ask the Lord to accept my life and my death ... so that the Lord will be accepted by His people and that His Kingdom may come in glory, for the salvation of Germany and the peace of the world.”

She lived in modern times and wrote several books which give us a window into her faith. One of my favorite quotes hits home like advice from a friend, “And when night comes, and you look back over the day and see how fragmentary everything has been, and how much you planned that has gone undone, and all the reasons you have to be embarrassed and ashamed: just take everything exactly as it is, put it in God's hands and leave it with Him.”

I admire Sister Teresa Benedicta of the Cross because she always pursued the truth and had the courage to follow wholeheartedly. Many good things pull at my attention, but once she found God, she centered her life on Him completely. For the “pearl of great price,” she surrendered her professional plans, created a rift within her family, and ultimately sacrificed her life.

