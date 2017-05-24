Bringing the Church to them

By Joan Kurkowski-Gillen

Father Manuel Holguin fist bumps a resident during the Sign of Peace during a recent Mass celebrated at West Side Campus of Care. (NTC photo/Ben Torres)



Clair Orth, an extraordinary minister of holy Communion at St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Fort Worth, always looks forward to visiting the West Side Campus of Care.

He knows the elderly patients, living in the residential facility, are anxiously waiting for him to walk through the door.

“I have a lot of sympathy for the sick — especially those living in nursing homes,” explained the volunteer who became involved in the outreach ministry to the sick and homebound more than 10 years ago. “There are a lot of Catholics who aren’t able to get to Mass or church anymore and they appreciate when someone brings Communion to them.”

Orth is one of a dozen parishioners who regularly visit three nursing homes in White Settlement — Trinity Healthcare Residence, West Side Campus of Care and White Settlement Nursing Center. Volunteers take Communion to the Catholic residents, pray with them, and spend a few moments in friendly conversation.

Since Father Manuel Holguin became parochial administrator at St. Peter the Apostle in July, the parish has renewed its efforts to reach out to the forgotten, the infirm, and the disabled. Once a month, the young priest celebrates Mass at two of the centers — West Side and Trinity.

Students from St. Peter the Apostle School pray a blessing over a Catholic nursing home patient after a recent Mass celebrated at Trinity Healthcare Residence. (NTC photo/Juan Guajardo)



A recent gathering at the latter included students from the parish school who sang hymns during the morning liturgy.

“We want them to be conscious of the needs of other people,” Fr. Holguin pointed out, explaining the reason for the field trip. “We are all blessed in so many ways. It’s important to be compassionate for those who are alone and have no family.”

Standing in front of the small gathering of wheelchair-bound worshippers and a few caregivers, the enthusiastic priest delivered a simple, sincere message: You are precious in the eyes of God.

“I preach to them about the love of God always, always,” he stated passionately. “That’s the most important message we receive during our life. I remind them God is with them no matter what situation they are in.”

His elderly listeners respond to the comforting words with smiles and a spark of recognition.

Fr. Holguin brings the Church to nursing home residents. (NTC photo/Juan Guajardo)

“I see their joy,” said Fr. Holguin who believes even those confined to nursing homes need meaning, purpose, and hope in their lives. “If they cannot go to Church, the Church has to go to them.”

Joe Herness began his nursing home ministry in Idaho and continued the practice after moving to Texas and joining St. Peter’s in 1982. Today he coordinates the Eucharistic ministers assigned to the Trinity location. Finding long-term volunteers is sometimes difficult.

“There are a lot of conditions (in nursing homes) that are not very pleasant,” he admitted. “People want to help but after two or three weeks, they drop out.”

Herness sees beyond the dementia and other medical issues associated with institutionalized care. He believes the suffering nursing home patients endure is like a purgatory.

“And when they die, they’re going straight to heaven,” the 75-year-old said. “That’s my opinion.”

During his Sunday visits, Herness holds a few hands and prays with anyone — even non-believers — if they ask. Many times, he’s the last person to administer Communion before an elderly or sick patient passes away. The layman recites a special prayer for the critically ill.

“And when I give holy Communion to these people who are on their deathbed or in severe pain, you can see Jesus in their eyes,” he observed.

The Second Vatican Council changed the role of laity in the Church and made it possible for extraordinary ministers of holy Communion to bring consecrated hosts to the sick and homebound.

Harriett Colvin was encouraged to become a Eucharistic minister more than 30 years ago by her mother-in-law, Adele Colvin — one of the first parishioners to take Communion to the elderly and homebound.

“I guess, in the early days, people would rather have a priest visit them but that’s all changed now,” the longtime parishioner said lightheartedly. “Now when we walk into a room, they expect us.”

She believes meeting the spiritual needs of the sick and elderly can improve their emotional and physical well-being.

“They rely on their faith and, so often, their faith is strong and so important to them,” Colvin emphasized. “Receiving Communion gives them strength.”

The volunteer is one of six or seven people from the parish who host bingo games at the White Settlement Nursing Center twice a month for anyone who wants to attend.

Coordinators of St. Peter’s ministry to nursing homes make sure Catholic patients are visited at least once a week on Sunday or Wednesday. Facility directors or family members provide the names of Catholic residents who want to receive the sacraments.

Gerard is on the list of names Ernie Phillips receives before he travels to the West Side facility on Sunday. During a recent visit, the Eucharistic minister knocked before entering the room of Gerard, who is younger than the typical nursing home resident.

Gerard suffers from a disability and, “that’s made it impossible for me to drive,” he explained. “I look forward to Ernie’s visits because receiving the Eucharist is the most important thing.”

