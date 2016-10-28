The Doors of Mercy await: A Year of Mercy to-do list

by Juan Guajardo

North Texas Catholic

Oct 28 2016

Doors of Mercy throughout the Diocese of Fort Worth will stay open until Nov. 20, the Feast of Christ the King.

The Holy Year of Mercy ends Nov. 20 -- the Feast of Christ the King -- but don't worry, there are still plenty of "mercy moments" left.

Armed with resources from the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization, we've come up with a list of ways you can finish the Year of Mercy strong:

Perform works of mercy

When Pope Francis called for the Year of Mercy last year, he didn’t mean it as something abstract. He urged Catholics to go out and live mercy concretely.

Be merciful to others and consider performing some of the corporal or spirtual works of mercy. Help at a soup kitchen, volunteer at Catholic Charities, lend a listening ear to someone who is grieving, visit an elderly neighbor, or make a homecooked meal for someone.

Too busy, you say? Some of the works of mercy can be done from the comfort of your own home, like praying for the living and the dead.

Celebrate mercy through prayer

Prayer goes hand-in-hand with mercy, as it helps us experience and live out God’s mercy.

The following prayers and devotions all have elements and ties to divine compassion and mercy: the Liturgy of the Hours, Eucharistic Adoration, the Way of the Cross, the Rosary, and last, but not least, the Chaplet of Divine Mercy.

Partake of the sacraments

The sacraments themselves are some of the greatest sources and validations of the Father’s mercy and care for us.

Take some time to reflect on and thank God for the graces you’ve received from the sacraments. Frequent the Eucharist faithfully for, “in the Eucharist, Christ gives us the very body He gave up for us on the cross, the very blood which He poured out for many for the forgiveness of sins.” (Matthew 26:28) Haven’t been to Communion in a while? Now is a great time to seek the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

Attend the closing Mass for the Year of Mercy

The diocese is hosting a closing celebration Mass for the Year of Mercy Nov. 19 at Our Mother of Mercy Church at 1001 E. Terrell Ave., Fort Worth. The Mass starts at 5 p.m. and all are invited. The same weekend, churches designated as Secondary Doors of Mercy sites will also celebrate Masses of Thanksgiving. See the link on the right for locations.

Receive the plenary indulgence

It’s not too late to receive this great grace! All of the Doors of Mercy in the diocese will remain open until Nov. 20. Crossing the threshold of the doors is one of the required ingredients for receiving this special indulgence.

What is the indulgence? It’s a special pardon that removes all of what is called “temporal punishment” due to our sins — even those that have already been forgiven. As Pope Francis pointed out last year, it’s like God the Father “forgetting completely the sin committed.”

So how do you receive this great gift of mercy?



• Go on a pilgrimage and enter the Doors of Mercy. There is one in every deanery of the diocese.

• Receive the sacrament of Reconciliation and the Eucharist within a week before or after you make the pilgrimage to the Holy Doors.

• Make a profession of faith and pray for the intentions of our Holy Father, Pope Francis.

Editor's Note: Go to fwdioc.org/jubilee-mercy-about for a printable guide of times and locations of Holy Doors in our diocese!

