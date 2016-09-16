We are all called to share God's love during the Jubilee Year of Mercy

by North Texas Catholic

Sep 16 2016

The Jubilee Year of Mercy runs until November 20, 2016,

FORT WORTH — We know we’ve all been affected by the Jubilee Year of Mercy.

The challenge offered by Pope Francis, the turbulence of our world, simply the recognition that each of us is called by Jesus to impact our world for good can’t help but call all of us into service to others in our daily lives.

Some of these Catholics have responded very thoughtfully to God’s call to service to the poor and reconciliation with all during this Year of Mercy.

We can all benefit by their example. There’s still plenty of time left in not just the year itself, but in the course of our Christian lives to bring more of Christ's love and mercy into the lives of others.

What can we do to lighten the burdens of others? What can we do to make the world more reflective of the Kingdom of God?

Bonnie Irvine

by Mary Lou Seewoester

Bonnie Irvine, parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Carrollton, still remembers how she felt last Dec. 13 during the ceremony to open the Doors of Mercy at her parish, one of eight Secondary Doors of Mercy in the Fort Worth Diocese.

“You could feel the presence of God,” she said. “The church was full. It was beautiful and meaningful.”

“I appreciate that we are a pilgrimage church and can receive indulgences” during the Jubilee Year of Mercy, she added.

Irvine, who is half-Ojibway, first learned about mercy from her Native American upbringing.

“You never know what a person is going through until you have walked in their moccasins,” she said. “If you have two of something; you give one away… and if there is a need, just take it up yourself and do it.”

“You can show mercy just by washing the tables after coffee and doughnuts, taking a friend to the pharmacy, or inviting the neighbor’s children to come over to color or play cards,” she added.

Irvine has been at St. Catherine for four years. She is a sacristan, an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion at Mass, and leader of the Divine Mercy Chaplet every Sunday. She also organizes the Maids of Mary, a group that cleans the church twice a month.

“I dust the pews because I can do that sitting down,” Irvine noted.

Until a recent illness limited her physical activity, she also took Holy Communion to nursing home residents three days a week. Now, that work of mercy takes the form of phone calls to some of the residents.

“That’s the greatest gift we can give — our time and ourselves,” she said.

Irvine recalled that she has benefited from corporal and spiritual works of mercy during the darkest times in her life, including the death of an infant son, recovery from cancer, and her recent illness.

“It’s a ripple effect,” she said. “God gives me mercy, so I’m moved to share that mercy with others.”

Diana Vetter

by Adrean Indolos

“You can’t help but love someone once you hear their story,” quotes Diana Vetter, from a billboard she once saw.

Diana is the Director of Stewardship and Parish Relations for the diocese and is a parishioner at St. Andrew Parish in Fort Worth. Talking about the mercy given to us by God, she says, “Mercy to me is correlated to that [billboard]. Sometimes I can be quick to judge or put preconceived notions on someone, but really it’s being able to love someone for who they are and where they’re at regardless of situation and circumstance.”

Along with working for the Advancement Foundation, Diana volunteers her time with the discipleship committee at St. Andrew, as well as helping the welcoming committee. One of the projects she is working on is organizing a tour group to go to Our Mother of Mercy Parish for a prayer service and confession to receive the indulgence for the Year of Mercy. Our Mother of Mercy was designated by Bishop Michael Olson as the principal church for the celebration of the Jubilee Year of Mercy for the diocese. The tour will be sometime in July.

Heading into the latter half of this Year of Mercy, Diana reflects upon what she can do to personally be more merciful by posting a list of “the corporal and spiritual works of mercy, whether it’s on my desk or on my fridge, so I’m constantly seeing and aware of them.”

She says, “It’s easy to go through life out of habit, and I know I can do better at making it a focal point… I just need to be more intentional with different acts of mercy in ways I can help others.”

Ben Wieberg

by Juan Guajardo

Ben Wieberg is a busy man. Over his 37 years as a parishioner at St. Maria Goretti in Arlington, he’s served in several ministries — from prison ministry, CHRP retreats, and food pantry, to helping cook Wednesday lunches for the young college students at UTA’s Catholic Campus Ministry.

In the sense of living out the works of mercy, the retired Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman has been doing it all along.

“I have always been concrete in my thinking relating to Church teachings and practices,” the longtime Knight of Columbus explains.

That doesn’t mean he’s not taking the Year of Mercy to heart, though. In fact, for him the message the Church is sending through this jubilee year is simple.

“This Year of Mercy reminds us that God loves us,” he said. “God wants us to recognize that his mercy is greater than our sins, and that we will call upon Him with trust and receive his mercy.”

This outlook on mercy trickles down into even the small things for the Missouri native. For instance, Wieberg, an avid traveler, sets aside the time to pray a Rosary at the beginning of his many journeys, and another when he safely arrives at his destination.

“Additionally, I pray a Rosary each night before I go to sleep,” he says.

Those prayers help draw him closer to Jesus and place greater trust in Him.

“I feel that the more I trust in Jesus, the more I will receive,” Wieberg said.

To be sure, it’s not to be greedy — it’s actually what Jesus invites everyone to in the Diary of St. Faustina Kowalska (1520-1578): “I have opened my heart as a living fountain of mercy. Let all souls draw life from it… The graces of my mercy are drawn by means of one vessel only, and that is — trust.”

Joan LeVasseur

by Jenara Kocks Burgess

Joan LeVasseur, who has been a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Wichita Falls since 1978, learned more about the Year of Mercy, Saint Faustina Maria Kowalska, and her diary (also called Divine Mercy in My Soul) by attending the Lenten Mission at her parish this year. Bryan Thatcher, a member of the Eucharistic Apostles of the Divine Mercy, was the speaker, and his conversion story is featured in a book LeVasseur read after the mission called Love Lost and Found: 17 Divine Mercy Conversions. This Lenten Mission also inspired LeVasseur to read St. Faustina's diary. Since it is 1,500 pages, she wanted to make sure she would read it all, so she found the book in mp3 audio form. She said she walks a lot and listens to it on her mp3 player while she walks.

"I've almost finished the Diary of Sister Faustina, which is a big, big, big book, and I find myself wanting to be more like her," LeVasseur said. "I want to have more of a relationship with Jesus. As a result of listening to St. Faustina's Diary, I am now doing the (Divine Mercy) chaplet every night. It doesn't take but six or seven minutes. That's what I'm doing for the Year of Mercy," she said.

LeVasseur, who is a member of the Sacred Heart Altar Society, said she also attended the Northwest Deanery Council of Catholic Women's Meeting in January at St. Mary's Church in Windthorst and went through the Doors of Mercy. She said she and her husband have been greeters at Sacred Heart for 37 years, ever since the late Msgr. Charles King, then pastor of Sacred Heart, instituted the program at the parish in the early 1980s. She said she is also a member of the newcomer committee and attended Sacred Heart's first Christ Renews His Parish Retreat.

Diane Mills

by Joan Kurkowski-Gillen

Diane Mills admits the true meaning of the word “mercy” was a little foreign to her until Pope Francis proclaimed a Jubilee Year of Mercy from December 8, 2015 until November 20, 2016. The holy year offers an opportunity to be “merciful like the Father” and reflect that mercy in daily interactions with others.

“I had not thought about the significance of the word or how it impacts my life,” explains the St. Rita parishioner who is co-chairman of the church’s annual International Fair, a community-building event that celebrates diversity and raises money for St. Rita Church and school. “Mercy makes me think of forgiveness but it’s more than that. It requires us not only to forgive and be forgiven, but to effect change.”

A long-time supporter of Catholic schools, the Empty Bowls program benefitting the Tarrant Area Food Bank and various parishes, Mills is making a concerted effort to be more “hands-on” with her work.

“I have always been involved in coordinating various fundraisers for charitable organizations, but now I’m attempting to actually serve those in need in lieu of just raising money for those in need,” she adds.

During this Year of Mercy, the mother of two grown children is trying to show more compassion, less judgment, and greater understanding when dealing with others.

“I suppose God’s mercy working in me is the acceptance that I need to change my own thoughts and deeds and then try to effect change in others by granting them mercy,” Mills suggests. “It’s truly a pay-it-forward concept.”

The dedicated volunteer says the Year of Mercy inspired her to spend more time and offer more care to the most vulnerable people in the community, “particularly the elderly and poor in my parish.”

Diane Etzel

by Susan Moses

Diane Etzel thinks the timing of the Year of Mercy is not happenstance. “Just look at the news: We’re surrounded by talk about immigrants, Islam, and the insanity of this election year. The timing is perfect.”

Having read Pope Francis’ book, The Name of God is Mercy, Diane agrees with the Holy Father that our society can see others as a faction to fear or hate. “We totally forget that the group is made up of individuals like us who are just trying to live their lives as well as they can.”

Diane began prison ministry seven years ago, before Jorge Mario Bergoglio became Pope Francis on March 13, 2013. A 30-year member of St. Bartholomew Parish in Fort Worth, she read a request in the bulletin for a woman to lead a Bible study at Carswell Federal Medical Center and felt that the Lord was calling her. She also mentors female prisoners in a re-entry program designed to prevent relapse.

“God gives me new chances every day; why would I deny that to someone else?” she asked. “I try to help women understand what went wrong and what changes they need to make so that they won’t land back in prison.”

Since the Year of Mercy began, Diane has been amazed by how many times the word “mercy” appears in the liturgy. She explained, “Pope Francis is reminding us of what’s always been there and what’s always been true. God’s name really is mercy.”

Published




