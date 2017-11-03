Vocation Awareness Week with Fr. Joseph Keating

|Father Joseph Keating (NTC photo/James Bezdek)
Q. What advice would you have for a man considering his vocation?
There are two main things you should do when considering whether God is calling you to be a priest: 1. Pray every day, especially about your vocation, and 2. Get a spiritual director, who will help you to discern what you are receiving in prayer.
Q. What is the best part of being a priest?
Celebrating the holy sacrifice of the Mass is my favorite part of being a priest. I enjoy preaching, especially when the parishioners tell me that the message really helped them. I am so happy to be able to celebrate the sacraments for others.
Please pray for our young people, that the Holy Spirit will fill them with wisdom, courage, and a desire to know God’s unique plan for each of them.
