Vocation Awareness Week with Fr. Fernando Preciado

by Fr. Fernando Preciado

North Texas Catholic special contributor

1 day ago

Father Fernando Preciado (NTC photo/Juan Guajardo)

Fifth in a series: Father Fernando Preciado, pastor of St. Frances Cabrini Parish in Granbury and St. Rose of Lima Parish in Glen Rose.



Q. What is the best part of being a priest?

The best thing about being a priest is that I have the opportunity to be instrumental in sharing the Eucharist, the wonderful gift of the Body and Blood of Christ.

Q. Who influenced you to become a priest?

A Colombian missionary friend, as well as my parents.

Q. What qualities are important to the priesthood?

Mainly being kind to others and having prayer and contemplation. To enjoy and love my daily life so that in turn in my daily work I can give my life to others by attending to their needs.

Q. What advice would you have for a man considering his vocation?

To especially pray and ask God for the opportunity to discover His will in your life.

Q. What was a meaningful part of your ordination?

The moment of the imposition of the hands of the bishop, to have felt the power of God that was transmitted by prayer and brotherhood of all brother priests.

Q. How can parishioners encourage vocations?

Mainly by speaking to youth about discernment and encouraging a holy life, but a basic element is the prayer for vocations and making known the different ways of living a holy life.

Q. What do you hope your parishioners learn from you?

To discover the love of the Eucharist, to feel the necessity of being in union with Christ daily with one another.

Q. How important is prayer to your life and work as a priest?

Without prayers we cannot live in this secular way of life, where every day there may be many things that can be turned into temptation. But, Jesus is constantly presented to us in the Gospels as a man of prayer and contemplation.

Please pray for all priests, deacons, sisters, and brothers, especially those of our diocese, that they may provide an example and guidance to all youth.

