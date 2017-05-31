The tale of two schools and how they are changing young lives in Honduras

By Juan Guajardo

North Texas Catholic

May 31 2017

A Feb. 2017 photo shows the entire junior high and high school class at Valle Alegre School in Olancho Department, Honduras (Courtesy photo)



FORT WORTH — Gustavo Villanueva pulled out a thick golden envelope on a recent afternoon.

Flipping it open, he ruffled through the dozens of letters he’s received from grateful students at the two schools that Educate the Children-Honduras is sponsoring in the country’s rural and mountainous Olancho region.

The St. Stephen in Weatherford parishioner pulled out one letter and started reading it.

“I am in my second year of study at Valle Allegre School…,” the small, neat handwriting read. “And am making the effort to finish my studies so I can earn a university degree and become a professional… so I can support my family, live a better life, and give back to the school.”

To Villanueva and his wife, Cecilia, strong supporters of the diocesan Mission Council’s program, the letter is significant, not because it’s a gesture of appreciation, but because it’s a sign of change and hope.

“Over time, we’ve seen the change take place,” he said, explaining that youth, who would otherwise be destined to eke out a living by working low-paying jobs in the fields, now feel as if they have a bright future.

The two schools the program supports, Barro Seales and Valle Alegre in poverty-stricken Olancho, provide education from seventh grade through high school. They were established in 2005, after the late Father Bob Wilson and his parishioners at Holy Redeemer in Aledo got involved in a diocesan mission partnership between the Diocese of Fort Worth and the Diocese of Juticalpa, Honduras. Members of the parish they were partnered with identified a need for education past the sixth grade. That’s when state-funded schooling stops.

After Fr. Wilson died in 2008, a small group of parishioners carried on his vision, sponsoring the schools through ETC-Honduras and with support from the Diocese of Fort Worth. The Villanuevas got involved in 2012 after a medical mission to the area.

“That was a shocker to us,” Cecilia said. “We realized the kids needed a lot more help than they were getting.”

Now, the schools, which were founded in 2005, have seen various classes graduate. Some youth have gone on to pursue university degrees, Gustavo said. Others have gone straight into the labor force, but are getting better jobs and higher pay because of their high school diploma. Three alumni returned to the schools as teachers.

Parents, also, are seeing the benefits of higher education and “talking about their kids going to university,” he added.

While the success stories are increasing, the need is still there, he said. With an average wage of $5 per day, some families still cannot afford to send all their children to school.

The diocese is currently discouraging parishioners from traveling to Honduras for mission work due to increased violence, but sponsorship through ETC-Honduras offers a way to help without having to board a plane.

Similar to Educate the Children-Bolivia, the success of the schools is dependent on the donations of parishioners from the Diocese of Fort Worth. Sponsors give $30 a month, adding up to $360 annually, to cover the costs of teacher salaries, school supplies, and building repairs.

“[It’s] planting seeds of hope in this community,” Gustavo said, paraphrasing what an Olancho parish priest said of the effort.

