Over the past two years, I have had the privilege of traveling to Japan frequently due to work. Being the nerdy and faithful Catholic that I strive to be, my pursuit of Christ and His Church continues even 6000 miles away from Fort Worth and my home parish. Because of my frequent trips, I started paying more and more attention to anything related to Catholicism in Japan, including saints.

Back in 2012, I read somewhere online about the open cause of Ukon Takayama. I did not read up too much on him back then, but I learned that, when canonized, he would be the very first samurai canonized saint of the Catholic Church! I kept him in mind every time I returned to Japan, and my hope was to eventually learn more about him.

I decided to embark on my own pilgrimage to experience some of those same things that a Catholic painter friend of mine had seen on his recent painting pilgrimage to learn more about Takayama. This past August, I traveled to Takatsuki, which is north of Osaka and west of Kyoto, where Takayama once lorded over.

To summarize Ukon Takayama’s life, he was very talented man. He was a samurai, renowned master of the tea ceremony, lord of Takatsuki and Akashi cities, builder of castles and churches. He lived in the mid-1500s to early-1600s and converted when he was 12.

In 1613, Christianity was made illegal in Japan by the Tokugawa Shogunate. Intense persecutions started occurring including the closing off of Japan to the outside world and the martyrdoms of St. Lorenzo Ruiz, St. Paul Miki and Companions, and many others. During this time, Ukon Takayama renounced his wealth and status as a daimyo (feudal lord) and found protection with a sentimental ruler until Takayama was forced into exile. He escaped safely to the Philippines in 1615, but he fell ill within a short time of arriving in Manila and died. Because of his exile and death, he is considered as a martyr.

I am absolutely excited about the fact that Ukon Takayama is a Christian samurai and will be the first “Samurai Saint” when canonized! That’s a big deal! I look up to him as an exemplar of someone holding fast to his Christian faith and willing to give up everything despite what worldly authorities desired of him. For me as a Filipino-American who worked in Japan, I also find it significant that Takayama is also important for Filipinos because of his brief time and death in Manila.

Let us ask for his intercession and pray for a miracle to advance his cause for canonization—Blessed Ukon Takayama, pray for us!

Randell Diego Labio is a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Keller. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Young Catholic Professionals Fort Worth Chapter, and volunteers as an acolyte, reader, and extraordinary minister of Holy Communion.

