FIAT mission trip makes big impact in rural parishes

by Crystal Brown

North Texas Catholic

2 days ago

Young adults participating in the third annual FIAT mission trip help spruce up the flower beds at Penelope's Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish. (NTC photo/Crystal Brown)



PENELOPE — For a group of University of Texas at Arlington students, spring break wasn’t about finding a sunny destination or taking the great American road trip. Rather, these students dedicated their time away from the classroom to helping rural parishes in the Diocese of Fort Worth as part of the Faith In Action Together (FIAT) young adult mission.

“I always go on these things,” said UTA freshman Anna Llamas. “If I have an empty week, I know I need to find something that is a service thing to do. That’s the best way to spend your time.”

Led by UTA Campus Minister Jeff Hedglen, the group of about a dozen students ventured to the far southeast corner of the diocese to assist with parish projects in Abbott and Penelope.

“There are needs at home,” Hedglen said on why the mission trip stays local. “While the needs we are fulfilling here aren’t getting anyone out of poverty, we are providing a service and doing work that is easier to do with lots of hands and young backs.”

As part of the FIAT mission, students worked at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Penelope and Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Abbott, where they cleaned up flower beds, moved church pews, scraped paint, repainted doors, cleaned walls, and other odd jobs needed at the parishes.

A young adult prepares a door for paint at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Penelope. (NTC photo/Crystal Brown)

“There aren’t as many young adults in these parishes, and the ones who are (young adults) are all working,” said Father Joseph Keating, parochial administrator of the two parishes. “This would take us months to do just a day’s worth of work.”

This is the third year for the FIAT mission trip. The first year, Hedglen took students to Oklahoma about a year after a devastating tornado. Their mission was to help dig post holes and build fences around newly reconstructed homes. Last year, the group went to the far west reaches of the diocese to host a youth retreat for parishes in Cisco, Ranger, Eastland, and Strawn as well as help with labor-intensive projects at those churches.

UTA student Jacob Daniell attended last year’s FIAT trip as well.

“The best part of last year’s trip was giving them a retreat experience,” Daniell said. “This year it’s been about building a community. I was looking at who signed up, and, usually, around the UCC (University Catholic Community) I can name everybody, tell you what they drive, what their major is, how big their family is. But on this one, I really only knew about two people that well. For many of them, this is their first experience with campus ministry.

“Having this community come together is a great thing for this trip on top of being able to help out these parishes. Yes, the parishes are benefiting from our time and service, but we are benefiting from this community that we are building.”

Fr. Keating, ordained to the priesthood last May, is working to improve the life of these rural parishes. The community of Penelope is home to less than 200 people, and the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish is the sole church in the historically Catholic town. However, only about a third of that number regularly attends Mass.

“We’re trying to fix that situation,” Fr. Keating said. “People are coming back and the church is filling up. It’s encouraging. This parish reaches other communities. We draw in rural folks from all over.”

In Abbott, the church sees about 200 parishioners each Sunday and was full for Ash Wednesday Mass.

“Since I’ve been here I think people are inviting their friends and are getting excited about their faith,” Fr. Keating said. “And whenever they see change like this it gets them interested again."

A view of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Penelope. (NTC file photo)

The parish in Penelope was founded in 1909; the church in Abbott came to be in 1946. Both communities have strong Czechoslovakian heritage, so the UTA students encountered this firsthand, eating Czech food and meeting Czech people, Fr. Keating said. They also received a taste of rural life when they had to drive into Waco for supplies to complete a project.

The biggest challenge to rural priesthood? Time.

“There is so much more I could do if I had only one of these parishes,” Fr. Keating said. “Fortunately I don’t have to rush too much. My weekend Masses are just far enough apart that I don’t have to speed out of there. They told me the first weekend when I was outside shaking hands they didn’t know what to do.”

Prior to Fr. Keating, the priest serving Abbott and Penelope was also assigned to Hillsboro.

“That’s a small thing, to stand outside and shake people’s hands after Mass,” Hedglen said. “But that’s the time when a priest touches his parishioners individually. The conversations are 30 seconds, but they are these moments... you’ve met parishioners and are getting their kids signed up for RCIA because you were standing there,” he said to Fr. Keating.

A view of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Abbott. (NTC file photo)

Fr. Keating, an accomplished musician and former youth minister, said other challenges to serving small parishes are developing a music ministry and a youth program.

“There hasn’t been a music program in the public school in Abbott or Penelope for decades,” he said.

“I would love to be able to offer an exciting, fun youth program at both parishes, but the personnel is always an issue. Everything is done by volunteers. Youth ministry is labor intensive. I need someone who will put the time into it, so I’d like to hire someone to make that happen.”

Musically-interested parishioners at Immaculate Heart have begun learning chants from the missal and the choir now meets for weekly rehearsals.

“They’ve been really receptive,” said Fr. Keating. “We’re making progress little by little. The thing with music is it takes so much advanced preparation . . . it doesn’t just happen. You don’t just teach people overnight how to sing.”

At the parish in Penelope, he’s looking for ways to create additional classroom space. Currently, the rectory is divided into classrooms, leaving Fr. Keating a bedroom space for the one night a week he stays in the town. His goal is to transform a building on the property used for a once-a-year bingo event into a permanent classroom. The FIAT mission students helped start that project too.

The group of young adults who participated in the third annual FIAT (Faith in Action Together) mission trip hosted by the diocese's Office of Young Adult Ministry and led by Jeff Hedglen, Director of Young Adult Ministry. (NTC photo/Crystal Brown)

