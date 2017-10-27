Vocation Awareness Week with Fr. Khoi Tran

by Fr. Khoi Tran

North Texas Catholic special contributor

Second in a series: Father Khoi Tran, parochial administrator of St. Jude Thaddeus Parish in Burkburnett; St. Paul Parish in Electra; and Christ the King Parish in Iowa Park.



Q. How important is prayer to your life and work as a priest?

Prayer is important because it distinguishes the priesthood from simply being a job. It's a vocation, which begins and continues with hearing God's call and instructions every day. When we listen and discover His presence, we notice that we never stop learning and growing in His love.

Q. What advice would you have for a man considering his vocation?

For those who are discerning the priesthood, don't be afraid. None of us are perfect and worthy, but that's why this vocation is from God for He's the one who empowers those He called. With courage and perseverance, we allow Him to work in us, and we as His instruments.

Please pray for those communities that do not have enough priests, and that more young men will respond to the Church’s need for priests.

