Martyrs of the Church — Saint Jude

by Marguerite Kosewicz

North Texas Catholic special contributor

5 days ago

Statue of Saint Jude from the National Shrine of Saint Jude in Chicago, Illinois

The sixth in the series of features, "Martyrs of the Church"

I’ve been praying to St. Jude, the patron saint of lost causes and desperate cases, for so long that I can’t remember how I happened to start praying to him. When things are out of your control, when there’s nothing you can do about it, St. Jude is a good friend.

I had two brothers who fought in World War II — one in the Navy, another in the Army. I prayed to St. Jude for both of them. During the war, many Catholics were praying to St. Jude to bring peace.

I credit St. Jude for getting all four of my children through college. As our family lived overseas, our children had to leave home at a young age to go to boarding school and college. Being so far away, I had to trust that God would watch over them, and St. Jude helped me with my motherly concerns.

I’ve encouraged others, “When you’ve got a situation you can’t resolve yourself, pray to St. Jude about it. You can get help that way.”

We really don’t know the details of St. Jude’s life. We know he was a cousin of Jesus and must have been close to Jesus from an early age. He was chosen to be one of the Apostles, so he is one of the pillars of the Church.

He wrote one epistle in the New Testament that encourages us to grow strong in the faith and persevere in God’s love. That’s why he’s often pictured with a book or a pen. The flame over his head symbolizes the inspiration of Holy Spirit and that he and the other Apostles received the Holy Spirit at Pentecost.

We know that St. Jude stayed faithful until his death. It’s thought that he went to Armenia and Turkey to preach the Gospel. Tradition says he was in Mesopotamia with St. Simon when he was beaten to death. That’s why he’s often pictured a club in his hand.

How did he become the patron saint of lost causes? Again, no one really knows. Some think it’s because he wrote a letter to the Churches of the East exhorting them not to give up even in the most difficult circumstances. Another account says that because he can be confused with Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus, not many people pray to St. Jude, so he is always ready and eager to hear the prayers of those who call upon him.

As I’ve gotten older, I have more time to pray. I am more attuned to God’s will. More things are beyond my control. Of the stack of prayer cards next to my chair, St. Jude is on top to bring me help in hopeless situations.

- - -

A former catechist, Marguerite Kosewicz attends daily Mass and adoration whenever possible, usually at Saint Andrew Church or Saint Patrick Cathedral.

