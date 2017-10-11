Martyrs of the Church — San José Luis Sánchez del Río

by Father Angel Infante, TOR

North Texas Catholic special contributor

1 day ago

San José Luis Sánchez del Río (Catholic News Agency photo)

The third in a series of features, "Martyrs of the Church."

The word “martyr” is used to refer to a person who gives his or her life for defending their religious beliefs and principles.

San José Luis Sánchez del Río was a martyr during the movement of the Cristiada. This movement is also known as “The Cristero War.” This armed conflict happened in Mexico from 1926 to 1929 between the federal government and a group of Catholic laymen, priests, and religious who opposed the “Calles Law,” enacted to limit Catholic worship in the country.

José Luis Sánchez del Río was born on March 28, 1913 in the city of Sahuayo, Michoacán, Mexico. He died on February 10, 1928 in his hometown at the young age of 14 years. This young teenager was prosecuted and executed by Mexican government officials during the Cristero War.

Historical data shows with great emotion José’s courage on the day of his martyrdom. It was Friday, February 10, when the executioners took young Sánchez from the parish where he was and led him to the general inn of the federal army. The martyrdom continued when those men, without mercy, took the skin off the soles of his feet and forced him to walk barefoot down the street all the way to the Municipal Pantheon.

Throughout the journey, José was shouting praises to Christ the King and the Virgin of Guadalupe. With tears and prayers, the young martyr arrived at the place of the tomb, where he would be executed. But before carrying out such an act of brutality, the executioners asked him, “What do you want us to tell your parents?”

José replied, “Long live Christ the King, and we shall see each other in heaven!” Then, one of his executioners took out his gun and killed José with a shot in the temple.

On October 16, 2016, San José Luis Sánchez del Río was canonized by Pope Francis in Vatican City.

His image is venerated by the Catholic faithful, and especially with pride by Mexican Catholics. The image of this saint is represented by a teenager with a palm in one hand - symbol of martyrdom - and a cross in the other hand. The image also shows the bloody soles of his feet.

Undoubtedly, the faith and courage of this Mexican saint is an example for all Catholics. In those days, practicing and being called a Catholic was a synonym for risking one's life. In our modern times, as faithful Catholics we must be proud of being able to openly profess our faith, especially in those places where we enjoy religious tolerance.

However, in those places where persecution against Christians is still a reality, this young Mexican saint is an example and inspiration to shout firmly and loudly: Long live Christ the King!

- - -

Father Angel Infante, TOR, is parochial vicar at All Saints Church in Fort Worth.

The word “martyr” is used to refer to a person who gives his or her life for defending their religious beliefs and principles. San José Luis Sánchez del Río was a martyr during the movement of the Cristiada.

Published



