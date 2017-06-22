Take 5 with Father: Fueled by the Body of Christ

by Susan Moses

North Texas Catholic

14 days ago

Father Fernando Preciado, pastor of St. Frances Cabrini Parish and St. Rose of Lima Parish (NTC photo/Susan Moses)



HE IS: Father Fernando Preciado, pastor of St. Frances Cabrini Parish, Granbury, and St. Rose of Lima Parish, Glen Rose.



He has also served at St. Michael Parish, Bedford; Sacred Heart Parish, Wichita Falls; St. Mary Parish, Windthorst; St. Boniface Parish, Scotland; Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Breckenridge; and Jesus of Nazareth Parish, Albany.

GROWING UP: The sixth of seven children, Fr. Preciado credits his vocation to his father, who was “always praying for vocations and doing something at Church.”

SEMINARY LESSONS: He attended seminary with the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Guadalupe outside of Mexico City. His formation included a year as a missionary in the jungles of Peru. The hunger and hostility he faced there taught him to “trust in God. If you live the will of God, you will have everything you need.”

THE HARVEST IS PLENTIFUL: As he neared the end of seminary, he visited his sister in Fort Worth. He met with then Bishop Kevin Vann, who told him the Fort Worth community needed missionaries who spoke Spanish and understood the Latino culture. He agreed to come, although “I spoke only very simple English phrases. Crazy!”



Fr. Preciado has found that “people are hungry for God. They need someone who will shepherd them. To live with the flock. To work with the flock. To care for the flock.”

HIS ORDINATION, BY THE NUMBERS: Fr. Preciado was ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Fort Worth on his 33rd birthday — June 5, 2010. “Jesus died at 33, and I died to the world when I was ordained at 33.” Furthermore, “I was born at 10:30 a.m., and I was ordained at 10:30 a.m. I felt like I was born again on that day.”

HIS STRENGTH: Fr. Preciado said the Holy Eucharist supports his life. He has added daily Masses at his parishes, so that he celebrates Mass every day. Also, he attends daily Mass when he takes a vacation. During the consecration, he often thinks, “How, Lord, do You permit it, that You are in my hands?”

LEISURE TIME: Fr. Preciado loves to play with his Belgian Shepherd puppy, who is a “good distraction.” A Labradoodle puppy will soon join his household. When it’s time to relax, he sits in a chair next to his fish tank, enjoying the sound of the water and the sight of the fish.



He appreciates deep conversations with people over a meal, learning about architecture and history, and getting out into wide, open spaces.

FAVORITE BIBLE VERSE: John 20:30-31, in which St. John sums up his purpose in writing the Gospel, “. . . These have been written so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing you may have life in his name.” Fr. Preciado says belief in Jesus Christ is of paramount importance and is the purpose of his priesthood and of the Church.

FAVORITE SAINT: St. Francis of Assisi, because of his humility, simplicity, and his mission to rebuild the Church daily. He also values artwork of Mary and Jesus because it provides inspiration.

ON BEING CATHOLIC: Fr. Preciado is concerned many are losing their identity as Catholics. They may go to other denominations that have excellent preaching or a “fun time,” but “Catholics have the most beautiful sacraments, especially the Eucharist.” He wants lapsed Catholics to know they will be welcomed back, and that “Jesus is here for you.”

