Martyrs of the Church — Blessed Stanley Rother

by Joel De Loera

North Texas Catholic special contributor

3 days ago

Blessed Stanley Rother (photo courtesy of Archdiocese of Oklahoma City Archives)

The first in a series of features, "Martyrs of the Church"



After receiving various death threats, Fr. Stanley Rother, who had been serving the people in Santiago Atitlan for many years, returned to his home town in Oklahoma. But he would soon go back to Guatemala to fulfill his now famous words: “The shepherd cannot run at the first sign of danger.”

In a society where many people want the easy way out, Fr. Stanley Rother’s words and life witness should be urgently heeded. Many people today are incapable of true long-lasting commitment. Let’s look at the current family situation. In my 10 years of ministering to youth and families, I have encountered many families who lack the leadership of a father or of a father figure. This is an unfortunate common denominator in many broken homes today and we, the husbands and fathers, can learn a thing or two from the Church's new Blessed.

How can an ordinary country boy from a small town in Oklahoma serve as an example of manhood and commitment? How can a Catholic priest who served the indigenous people in Santiago Atitlan, Guatemala, during chaos and civil war, inspire those men who struggle to survive the spiritual warfare happening in their homes? As a father and a husband, I know very well that it is not easy to provide the spiritual needs of our families. That being committed and remaining faithful to one's vocation requires God's grace and an everyday radical decision to say “yes” to Christ and to our families.

Just as a shepherd cannot run at the first sign of danger, a husband cannot run at the first sign of difficulty, weakness, temptation, confrontation, etc. In the same way, a father should not lose control and be too harsh with their children at their first sign of disrespect, opposition, disappointment, etc. As a father and husband, I must remain faithful and committed to my wife and children. I must be present to them. I must patiently endure the crosses that come my way and be a living witness of hope to my family, just as Blessed Stanley Rother became a living witness to the people of Santiago Atitlan, to Oklahoma, and to the Universal Church.

Joel De Loera is the Director of Faith Formation at St. Bartholomew Church in Fort Worth.

