If you're baptized, you're a missionary!

By Father Thomas Craig

North Texas Catholic

3 days ago

Volunteer Joanne Johnson of Charleston, S.C., admires the artwork of a young resident at a shelter for abused women in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Latin America is one of the regions where Missio has many projects underway. (CNS photo/Barbara Fraser)



Beginnings are sometimes mysterious. Telling people I meet in our parishes and Catholic schools that I am the Director of the Diocesan Office of Pontifical Missions, results in polite puzzled looks — what is that? And telling people I am inspired by a French girl born in 1799 raises more questions — who and how is that?

While we have a long history in our diocese of a Mission Council and mission activities, it seems to be shrouded in obscurity. The Mission Council was started around 1997 to educate, initiate, and coordinate activities with the goal that every parish will participate in this outreach. Sometime back then, I was invited to be a part of the Mission Council and in 2005 was named the Chair of the Mission Council. But along with that, Bishop Kevin Vann (now of the Diocese of Orange, California), also made me Diocesan Director of the Propagation of the Faith. That started a journey that I’m still on today.

Fr. Thomas Craig

The Diocesan Office of Pontifical Missions, as Bishop Michael Olson introduced it when he invited me to come full-time in this office, is at the service of the worldwide Church while remaining firmly rooted in the Diocese of Fort Worth. It also serves as the local representative for the Pontifical Mission Societies.

The Pontifical Mission Societies, given the title “Pontifical” in 1922, are under the direct canonical jurisdiction of the Holy Father who, together with the entire body of bishops, reminds all Catholics of their baptismal call to mission. They also remind us to offer financial support through the Pontifical Mission Societies for more than 1,100 mission dioceses in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific Islands, and Latin America.

The Pontifical Mission Societies are:

The Society for the Propagation of the Faith, which seeks prayer and sacrifice for foreign missions to support pastoral programs, catechetical work, and build churches, health care systems, and schools. World Mission Sunday (second to last Sunday in October) is the primary initiative of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith and serves as an opportunity for the entire Catholic Church to celebrate their call to participate in God’s mission in the world. Every parish around the world celebrates it so as to strengthen our international missionary call.

The Missionary Childhood Association, which is an organization made up of youths all over the world who pray, work, and sacrifice for their sisters and brothers in faith, hence the motto, “Children Helping Children.” Here in the Diocese of Fort Worth we are introducing this association to our children at our Catholic schools (with hopes to soon expand it to our parish formation programs). Through MCA, children have the opportunity to learn more about children in mission dioceses, experience new forms of prayer, and participate in supporting the efforts of MCA. Materials are available to assist in the classroom or ministry. Our office is available to help bring mission to life for the children of our diocese.

The Society of St. Peter Apostle, which supports the education of candidates for the priesthood in the developing world and the formation of religious men and women in mission dioceses.

The Missionary Union of Priests and Religious, which encourages and forms missionary awareness in all priests and religious men and women so that they cultivate the missionary spirit in their ministries.

Following the death of Father Bob Wilson (2008), I was asked to administer the Missionary Cooperation Plan (MCP). Through this program, missionary dioceses, religious congregations, and lay mission groups are assigned to parishes to speak at weekend Masses in the name of their organization. It is also a way to make parishioners aware of the missionary work of the Church that is going on throughout the world.

Blessed Pauline Jaricot

What has given me the courage and inspiration for this ministry comes from Blessed Pauline Jaricot, a very special woman born in 1799 to an aristocratic family in Lyons, France. At the age of 15, she suffered a bad fall off a step ladder and experienced an inner conversion, in which she came to the realization that her heart was to be “made for the whole world.”

Seeking a better understanding of what this meant, she received a suggestion from her brother who was working as a missionary in French Indochina (now Vietnam) to support the missions. “But how,” she questioned, “could a weak young girl win souls for God and contribute to his glory? The consolation of being able to do that belonged to his ministers.”

But with the help of coworkers at her family’s silk factory, she began an effort of prayer and financial support for the missions. Like many such endeavors, it got off to a shaky beginning, but after prayer and reflection, the inspiration for a charitable institute to help the missions came in the fall of 1819.

The plan came to her one evening as she sat by the fire praying. Pauline realized that “circles of ten” friends or acquaintances could each sacrifice a small amount — about a penny — every week. Each of these friends would then find ten others to do the same, and so on and so forth.

That eventually led Pauline Jaricot to founding the Society for the Propagation of the Faith in 1822, dedicated to helping missionary efforts worldwide. She became, as others have called her, “the match that lit the fire” in support of missions. Between the ages of 19 and 21, she set in motion a society that grew to include more than 1,150 mission dioceses around the world.

In 1963, the 150th anniversary of the death of Pauline, St. John XXIII declared her venerable – the first step of the canonization process.

A mission volunteer from the Diocese of Fort Worth examines a patient in Patzun, Guatemala.

Since its establishment, the Society for the Propagation of the Faith has become the basic means of support for the Church’s worldwide missions.

Pauline’s match lighting reminds us that supporting the missions is never a one-way effort. As Monsignor Francis Blood, former director of the St. Louis archdiocesan Mission Office, said: “We need to have a sense as Catholics that we are worldwide, and the missions need our help, our prayers, and our support.”

The missions are not just a faraway place where we can send a donation, but rather are “other places where people are living their faith. They can help us to understand what it means to be Catholic through their personal gifts.”

We are all called to support the missions of the Church, to “have the vision of Pauline Jaricot,” where all are called to “go and make disciples of all nations.”

To learn more about how we can support the mission work of the Church, visit Missio.org. Launched by Pope Francis in 2013, Missio provides a direct connection to the change-makers of the Pontifical Mission Societies.

Get Involved!

Use Missio.org to help Pope Francis reach out to the poor and share the Good News! Just follow these easy steps:

1. Visit Missio.org or download the Missio app on the App Store or Google Play.

2. Click on ‘Explore and Donate’ to browse through projects.

3. When you find a project that inspires you, choose select and start reading about how you can be a change-maker.

4. Join more than 30,000 Missio users supporting more than 175 active mission projects around the world.

