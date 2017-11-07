Vocation Awareness Week with Fr. Stephen Hauck

by Fr. Stephen Hauck

North Texas Catholic special contributor

3 days ago

Father Stephen Hauck (NTC photo/Ben Torres)



Seventh in a series: Father Stephen Hauck, parochial vicar at St. Michael Parish, Bedford.



Q. What is the best part of being a priest?

The best part of being a priest is knowing that you are doing exactly what you were created to be doing. It is incredibly meaningful work and thus fulfilling on a very personal level. The world cannot remotely offer enough to compete.

Q. How can parishioners encourage vocations?

Parishioners can definitely encourage vocations by first praying for them and second by living their faith well. It is very affirming to witness not simply the need people have for their faith and thus the priest, but also to witness the profound effect that faith has on the life of the faithful. It is encouraging to see not only the need of our people but also the success of our people.

Please pray that our parish communities will nurture religious vocations through their lives of prayer and service, giving witness to God's loving action in the world.

Thoughts from Fr. Hauck on priesthood: Parishioners can definitely encourage vocations by first praying for them and second by living their faith well. It is very affirming to witness not simply the need people have for their faith and thus the priest, but also to witness the profound effect that faith has on the life of the faithful.

Published



