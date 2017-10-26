Martyrs of the Church — Saint Joan of Arc

by Juan Guajardo

Saint Joan of Arc by John Everett Millais, 1865

The fourth in a series of features, "Martyrs of the Church."



Perhaps novelist Mark Twain describes our saint for today best: “When we reflect that her century was the brutalest, the wickedest, the rottenest in history since the darkest ages, we are lost in wonder at the miracle of such a product from such a soil.”

Twain continues, “The contrast between her and her century is the contrast between day and night. She was truthful when lying was the common speech of men; she was honest when honesty was become a lost virtue; she was a keeper of promises when the keeping of a promise was expected of no one….she was a rock of convictions in a time when men believed in nothing and scoffed at all things.”

Of course, we are talking of St. Joan of Arc. A French peasant girl, highly intelligent but illiterate and sheltered, she is thrust into the thick of the Hundred Years’ War by inner voices (identified as St. Michael the Archangel, St. Catherine of Alexandria, and St. Margaret of Antioch) urging her to save France from England and the Burgundians. (Oh, and did we mention this all started when she was just 12?)

Afraid, but determined, she places her trust in God and casts aside her comfort, as well the opinion of others. To her, it meant more to follow God’s will than to bend to the popular opinion of men.

Though she must have appeared absurd, she eventually catches the ear of France’s dauphin and the Church’s theologians (after much investigation) ultimately come to believe her, and she’s placed in command of the French army at the age of 17. She does not disappoint, leading France to some of its first victories in several months.

The following year, she was captured at Compiegne while defending the city from siege. Due to political treachery on the French side, she was sold to the English and placed on trial for heresy and witchcraft. England’s Church court was unable to find grounds or evidence to punish her — or even lull her into theological traps — but because of intense partisan political pressure, false charges were brought forth and a bribed, corrupt jury delivered a guilty verdict. She was burned at the stake at Rouen in 1431. Eventually, a second Church trial, conducted 25 years later, nullified the earlier verdict and she was canonized in 1920.

Though she is well known for her military achievements, purity, and mystic experiences, Joan should equally be remembered for her love of the sacraments, prayer, and courage to take action for love of God — no matter the cost. As she said herself, “Although I would rather have remained spinning [wool] at my mother’s side ... yet must I go and must I do this thing, for my Lord wills that I do so.”

Her feast day is May 30 and she is the patroness of soldiers and France. St. Joan of Arc, pray for us!

