Walking the way to salvation

by Susan Moses

North Texas Catholic

2 days ago

Stations of the Cross at St. Patrick Cathedral in Fort Worth were created by a renowned Italian woodcarver. (NTC photo/Ben Torres)



To fully understand the magnitude of Christ’s love for us, believers must understand the magnitude of his suffering.

Millions of pilgrims have travelled to Jerusalem to walk the Via Dolorosa, the way of sorrows that ends in Jesus being placed in the tomb. Locally, every Catholic has the opportunity to make a spiritual pilgrimage to the sites of Jesus’ Passion by meditating on the Stations of the Cross each Lent.

“The practice of the Stations of the Cross is a yearly reminder, a tangible reminder of Christ’s love for us. It’s easy to say that Christ died for my sins, but by reading and praying at each station, we gain a powerful understanding of the depth of Christ’s love for us,” said Father Thomas Esposito, O.Cist., assistant professor of theology at the University of Dallas.

Fr. Esposito continued, “Scripture is supposed to invite you in, engage you in a personal encounter with God. The Stations of the Cross make Scripture present to us in a unique way. You can put yourself in the streets of Jerusalem and on Golgotha.”

Archbishop Piero Marini, Master of the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff, echoed that idea in his writings. “The Church is aware that in the Eucharist her Lord left her the objective, sacramental memory of the Body broken and the Blood shed on the hill of Golgotha. However she also loves the historical memory of the places where Christ suffered, the streets, and the stones bathed in his sweat and in his blood.”

DATING BACK TO THE FIRST CENTURY

The fourth station at Vietnamese Martyrs Church in Arlington, in which Jesus meets his mother. (NTC photo/Ben Torres)

This popular devotion to the Way of the Cross has been observed around the world for centuries. Since the crucifixion, Jesus’ followers — including Mary according to tradition — have been visiting the sites of his last hours. When Christianity was legalized by Constantine in 312, significant places on the path Christ walked were marked. In the fourth century, St. Jerome noted crowds of pilgrims from various countries who visited to walk the holy ground.

The first seed of today’s Stations of the Cross may have been planted by St. Petronius in the fifth century, when he built a series of connected chapels representing the more important shrines of Jerusalem at the monastery of San Stefano in Bologna, Italy.

The Crusades and St. Francis contributed to the proliferation of the stations throughout Europe. After northern Europeans came to Jerusalem to fight in the Crusades, they returned home with a desire to replicate the shrines in their hometowns. When St. Francis returned from the Holy Land in 1221, he and his followers adopted a tradition of prayer and reflection on the last events in Jesus’ life during Lent.

In 1342, the Franciscans were appointed guardians of the Christian shrines of the Holy Land. When Muslim Turks limited access and forbade any public veneration at the holy sites, Franciscans erected in Europe several reproductions of the shrines.

Perhaps no individual was more devoted to the stations than St. Leonard of Port Maurice, a friar who erected 572 stations in his missionary travels throughout Italy between 1731 and 1751. His most famous, erected inside the Colosseum at the request of Pope Benedict XIV in 1750, is still visited by the Holy Father each year on Good Friday.

In 1686, Pope Innocent XI, recognizing that few people could travel to the Holy Land to observe the devotion, granted the right to erect stations in all Catholic churches. In 1742, Pope Benedict XIV followed this up by encouraging all priests to enhance their churches with Stations of the Cross. Up until 1857, Franciscans installed and blessed them.

IN OUR DIOCESE

Members of the University Catholic Community at University of Texas at Arlington act out the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday. (NTC photo/Juan Guajardo)

Stations of the Cross can vary widely from church to church, and our diocese is no exception. At St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Keller and Vietnamese Martyr’s Church in Arlington, larger-than-life outdoor statues portray the steps of Jesus on the way to the cross.

The University of Texas at Arlington is also the site of life-size stations, but only on Good Friday. Since 2012, approximately ten students of the University Catholic Community portray each station at noon on the Library Mall, one of the main thoroughfares of the campus. They act out the stations, with no spoken words other than the prayers. Dozens of students usually stop to reflect and watch.

“Personally, it’s one of the greatest moments of the year to see Jesus, crucified and lifted up over the campus of UTA,” Catholic Campus Minister Jeff Hedglen said.

Hedglen, also director of diocesan Young Adult and Campus Ministry, added that the students appreciate doing something visibly Catholic on campus, and the rehearsals help them dive deeper into the meditation of the Passion of Christ.

St. Patrick Cathedral in Fort Worth has stations noted for their exquisite craftsmanship, and for the unusual distinction of being stored in a meat freezer for a few days. According to Kay Fialho, historian of St. Patrick, while Monsignor Robert Nolan served as pastor (from 1907-1939), he visited Ortisei, Italy and custom ordered the stations from a noted woodcarver in gothic revival style. The St. Patrick choir, accompanied by soloists from Temple Beth-El, performed a special concert to raise money for the carvings, which were installed in 1928.

Many years later, a ceiling repair at the cathedral required that the stations be removed to protect them. When the nearly 5-foot carvings were detached, workers noticed telltale holes from woodworm damage, so parishioner Jimmy Klein of Klein’s Meat Market offered to put them in one of his large meat freezers to kill the insects.

THE NUMBER OF STATIONS, MORE OR LESS

Before 1731, pilgrims could visit as few as four or as many as 42 stops. Some began much earlier in the Passion narrative with the washing of the feet or the agony in the Garden of Gethsemane.

Pope Clement XII defined the 14 common stations in churches today:



Pilate condemns Christ to death Jesus carries the cross Jesus falls the first time Jesus meets his Blessed Mother Simon of Cyrene helps to carry the cross Veronica wipes the face of Jesus Jesus falls the second time Jesus speaks to the women of Jerusalem Jesus falls a third time Jesus is stripped of his garments Jesus is nailed to the cross Jesus dies on the cross Jesus’ body is taken down from the cross Jesus is laid in the tomb



According to Fr. Esposito, the stations are a good example of the blend of popular tradition and Scripture. Five stations, Jesus meets his mother, Veronica wipes the face of Jesus, and his three falls, are not found in the Gospels but can be traced to early devotions.

Many churches include a 15th station commemorating the resurrection, because the suffering and death of Jesus leads to hope in the resurrection. Some devotion booklets which do not include a 15th station still conclude with a prayer that conveys faith in the resurrection.

The outdoor Stations of the Cross at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Keller make Jesus' sacrificial love for us visible to the entire community. (NTC photo/Juan Guajardo)

