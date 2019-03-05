Build His Kingdom Together on March 30

March 3, 2019

Bishop Michael Olson will be the keynote speaker at the Diocesan Day of Renewal March 30. (NTC/Juan Guajardo)



KELLER — When Jesus was asked which was the greatest commandment in Matthew 22, he replied, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.” The second? “Love your neighbor as yourself.”

Ken Ogorek will make a special visit to the Diocese of Fort Worth and give practical, inspirational ideas that build on those commandments at the Diocesan Day of Renewal. The nationally acclaimed Catholic speaker and director of catechesis for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis will give two presentations, “How do I grow closer to God?” and “How do I collaborate with others?”

Bishop Michael Olson will celebrate Mass and give the keynote address, “The Eucharist Makes Us the Church.”

The Diocesan Day of Reflection will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Keller on March 30. Mass begins at 9 a.m. The day, themed “Building His Kingdom Together,” concludes at 12:30 p.m.

The $10 registration fee includes breakfast. The diocesan website at fwdioc.org has a link to register.

According to Diana Liska, diocesan director of stewardship, attendance at the annual event has grown over its four years.

Past participants have found a source of fresh ideas, rejuvenation, and a chance to build community. Liska recommends the event for “anyone who wants to grow in their relationship with Christ. Quiet your life and take a few hours for God.”