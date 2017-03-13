Cartoonist Gary Cangemi, creator of ‘Umbert the Unborn,’ dies at 62

March 29, 2017

Gary Cangemi, creator of “Umbert the Unborn,” during the National Right to Life Committee Convention held at DFW Airport in 2013.



Dedicated pro-life activist and cartoonist Gary Cangemi died in Scranton, Pa., March 18 after a sudden illness. He was 62.

The talented graphic artist is the creator of “Umbert the Unborn” — a comic strip published regularly in the National Catholic Register and 100 diocesan newspapers and magazines (including the North Texas Catholic), church bulletins, and newsletters around the world.

More than a million fans would regularly enjoy the antics of the precocious, pre-born baby boy as he anticipated life and all its potential from the comfort of a mother’s womb.

Cangemi developed the witty, thoughtful character in 2001 after years of crafting political cartoons.

“I wanted to do something positive for the pro-life movement,” the resident of Scranton, Pennsylvania told the NTC in a 2013 interview. “It was a cause I sympathized with but never contributed my time to.”

Remembering a political cartoon he once did featuring a fetus who took issue with being called “a blob of tissue,” and inspired by legendary cartoonist Charles Schulz, Cangemi conceived a comic strip featuring an unborn baby with a face, personality, and voice.

A 2009 "Umbert the Unborn" comic by Gary Cangemi.

“I thought it would give a certain reality and humanity to the unborn child instead of objectifying it,” he said. “The comic strip is about celebrating life in the womb and giving the unborn child dignity.”

“Sometimes I make people laugh and give them a good chuckle. That draws them in,” the cartoonist said in that interview. “Then, after I have their attention, I hit them with something poignant.”

Tom Hoopes, vice president of college relations at Benedictine College in Kansas, was responsible for bringing “Umbert the Unborn” to the National Catholic Register in 2001. In a tribute posted on the Gregorian Institute’s website, Hoopes said, “Umbert was wonderful — a joyful, articulate, defender of life. And when we met Gary, we learned why. He had all of his cartoon character’s best qualities. Umbert was his alter ego.”

Michael Ciccocioppo, executive director of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, in a remembrance published on LifeSiteNews.com, said he was “struck by how [Gary] could use little Umbert and his preborn pals to both entertain the audience and to make them think about the reality of all preborn babies growing and developing as they awaited their transition to the world outside comfy womb life.”

According to Ciccocioppo, Cangemi was more than a cartoonist; he was also a determined activist for the pro-life movement.

In addition, Cangemi was a Boy Scout leader for more than a decade. He had recently published his first children’s book.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Nancy, a son, two daughters, and two grandchildren.