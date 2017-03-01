Couples celebrate silver, golden anniversaries at annual Mass

March 17, 2017

FORT WORTH — Love was in air March 12 during the Silver and Golden Anniversary Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church — the love of married couples, and their love of God.

"A sense of trust in God and being companions to each other has been foundational to your married life," Bishop Michael Olson told the couples and their families.

More than 200 people attended the Mass at the primarily Vietnamese-speaking parish in East Fort Worth, said Chris Vaughn, director of Marriage and Family Life for the Diocese of Fort Worth.

The event is hosted each year by the Diocesan Office of Family Life to honor the permanence, faithfulness, and fruitfulness of matrimony by celebrating the jubilee years of the couples. It also allows couples an opportunity to renew their marriage vows and receive an anniversary blessing.

The Silver and Golden Anniversary Mass was moved this year to Our Lady of Fatima from St. Patrick's Cathedral because the Cathedral was unavailable for the afternoon event.

Each couple has a story of how they met, their lives together, and their secrets to a long marriage. Here are a few:

The Sandovals

Gudelia and Arnoldo Sandoval have been married for 54 years, and she credits "trusting in God" for that long union.

They first met nearly six decades ago.

"I was working, and he passed by and started flirting with me, and now, we've been married for 54 years," Gudelia said in Spanish through her daughter.

Nowadays, Gudelia cares for Arnoldo, who uses a wheelchair after having had a stroke five years ago.

Maria Montes holds flowers next her husband, Francisco, as they celebrate their 25th anniversary at the Silver and Golden Anniversary Mass. (NTC photo/Lance Murray)

The Monteses

Francisco and Maria Montes attended the Mass to celebrate their 25th anniversary, which will be on May 16.

He credits "respect, love, and belief in God," for their long marriage.

The couple met in high school and at first, he said, "she liked me, I loved her."

They knew each other for four months before they started dating. He proposed four years later.

They came to the Anniversary Mass, "To give God thanks, to say thank you for all these years.... For giving us two beautiful girls and everything we got from Him."

The Ashers

David and Dorothy Asher traveled from Granbury for the Mass in honor of their 25th anniversary that will happen in June.

"We worked together in a hospital in California," Dorothy Asher said of how they met.

When asked who proposed to whom, she said, "It was kind of an agreed thing on his birthday, it was like 'what do you want to do on your birthday,' and we went and got married."

So, his birthday gift became a long marriage.

What’s the secret to long and good marriage?

"Patience," he said.

"Don't sweat the small stuff," Dorothy replied.

The Ripps

William and Catherine Ripp of Bedford met in high school in Chicago.

"I took her to my senior prom," William Ripp, 82, said.

"It was our first date," Catherine Ripp, 80, said. "It's amazing."

At the after-Mass reception they laughed together and enjoyed the moment.

His secret to a long marriage: "Yes, dear."

The Casillases

Maria and Jorge Casillas of Fort Worth celebrated their 25th anniversary in December, and that long union was the result of a long courtship.

They met as neighbors in Mexico, and Jorge said he first noticed Maria when she was 17 years old. He said it was love at first sight.

When she was 20, he told her "I loved her, but she didn't want to love me."

So, "I said I would wait for her," Jorge said. Wait he did, for 10 years.

"Two, three more times I told her I wanted her to be my girlfriend," he said. "Yeah, I waited a long time."

"She was shy," Jorge said with a laugh.

Jorge gave a one-word answer to the secret of a long marriage: "Love"

The couple has two children.

The Wekenborgs

Bill and Mary Wekenborg of Wichita Falls, who were celebrating their 50th anniversary, said communication and just being together ensures a long marriage.

"We've done everything together all the time, and we've been fortunate that after we got married, we've done some traveling," Mary said.

The beginning of their relationship started with a prank by a then-18-year-old Bill Wekenborg.

"I would walk down to the grocery store, and he would take the water hose and spray me all the time," Mary said.

His persistent attention paid off, and they eventually became engaged.

"I said, 'you did all that throwing water on me to see how many clothes I had, and you wouldn't have to buy me any clothes," Mary said, laughing.

Bill went into the Air Force and was stationed overseas.

"When I came back — went over in '65 and came back in '67 — we got married in '67," Bill said.

They said young married couples need to have a lot of patience, and be forgiving to ensure their marriages last.