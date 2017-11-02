St. Maria Goretti students honor veterans

November 10, 2017

American Heritage Girl Sophie White and Boy Scout Chad Larson unfold an American flag to be retired by burning during a flag retirement ceremony at St. Maria Goretti Catholic School in Arlington Nov. 10. (NTC photo/Ben Torres) Photo Gallery



ARLINGTON — More than 345 students at St. Maria Goretti Catholic School in Arlington honored U.S. veterans with a flag retirement ceremony and Veterans’ Day Celebration on Nov. 10. Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and American Heritage Girls presided over the official flag retirement.

In its third year, the flag retirement is a “lovely way to honor our veterans, as well as educate our students on proper flag etiquette and gratitude for our veterans,” said SMG art teacher Tonia Fishman, who helped plan and put on the event.

More than 25 veterans attended the ceremony, some of whom spent time visiting with classes.

“All of our students are post 9/11 children so they have never known a world of peace,” she added. “This day is an opportunity for them to meet and speak with those individuals who signed on the dotted line to protect their freedom and against all enemies foreign and domestic.”