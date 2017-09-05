Catholic Charities USA, K of C give millions for hurricane relief

September 8, 2017

A woman carries items from her flooded home in Houston Sept. 7 in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)



SAN ANTONIO (CNS) — Catholic Charities USA presented a $2 million check Sept. 4 representing donations received to date for immediate emergency assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey and its catastrophic flooding.

One hundred percent of the funds raised will go directly to immediate and long-term recovery efforts.

Making the presentation was Dominican Sister Donna Markham, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA, accompanied by Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller of San Antonio, Bishop Brendan J. Cahill of the neighboring Diocese of Victoria, J. Antonio Fernandez, president and CEO of Catholic Charities for the Archdiocese of San Antonio, and Msgr. J. Brian Bransfield, general secretary of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

In addition, the Knights of Columbus has raised more than $1.3 million to help recovery efforts in Texas.

Funds have been used to provide food and shelter for residents in Houston and surrounding communities, Corpus Christi, Beaumont, and Ingleside.

"We have seen incredible generosity from our members, and we invite others to join us in providing aid that is urgently needed," Carl Anderson, Knights' CEO, said in a statement. "The funds we raise will make a real difference in the lives of those already affected and those who are bracing for the worst."

Young family members of the Knights of Columbus ride in the back of a pickup as they deliver relief goods to victims of Tropical Storm Harvey Sept. 6 in Dickinson, Texas. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)



Catholic Charities USA's Mobile Response Center vehicle, filled with emergency supplies, arrived in Texas from the agency's headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia, and will remain in the state to assist local Catholic Charities agencies.

Diocesan Catholic Charities agencies have been hard at work in recovery efforts, trying to address difficulties as they arise.

In Houston, which has received the lion's share of attention, there have been huge problems finding temporary housing. Apartments are flooded and hotels are not accepting payments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. On top of that, the city is getting ready to shut down shelters.

In Victoria, relief efforts are just getting started, as Catholic Charities is trying to find a building to convert into a distribution center. Cleaning supplies are still needed to cope with the aftermath of flooding.

While most volunteers want to go to southeast Texas, which suffered significant damage, five counties in the Diocese of Austin were also hit by Harvey. Catholic Charities personnel have gone door-to-door to hotels in Bryan and College Station trying to find displaced people, then connecting them to United Way, as hotels in the area are full due to the college football season. Some businesses are offering paid time off for their employees to go to impacted areas and do volunteer work.

In Corpus Christi, Catholic Charities USA workers are on the ground with people and resources. The biggest challenges they face include trying to find places to store donated supplies and relocating residents with no affordable housing available.

Trucks are a big issue in Beaumont and San Antonio. In Beaumont, six 18-wheelers arrived fully loaded with donations, and up to 100 volunteers stayed until 2 a.m. on Sept. 5 to unload them.

Beaumont’s water supply has remained sketchy since the storm. Water service has not been restored to all areas and those who do have water must boil it first. With flooding still an issue, supply routes change daily and Catholic Charities faces the challenge of getting donations to the right places. They are also setting up food service for volunteers and survivors and looking for vehicles to deliver donations to outlying areas.