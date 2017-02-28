At conference, Catholic speakers address physical disabilities, redemptive suffering

February 28, 2017

Catechist Kevin Bailey and Sister M. Johanna Paruch, FSGM, give an introductory presentation during a workshop for laity and religious on physical disabilities and the meaning of redemptive suffering, Feb. 18 at the St. Patrick Pastoral Center in downtown Fort Worth. (NTC Photo/Ben Torres)



FORT WORTH — Two longtime friends — one able bodied, the other not — blended practical Catholic teachings with humor and personal stories as they instructed an attentive audience Feb. 18 during a conference titled “Physical Disabilities and the Redemptive Meaning of Suffering.”

The conference was presented by the Office of Faith Formation and Children’s Catechesis of the Diocese of Fort Worth, and is part of the Church’s outreach to the growing disability community.

Marlon De La Torre, the diocese’s director of evangelization and catechesis, said the Church seeks to “bring the beauty of Christ to all” as he opened the conference.

“Everybody deserves the right to be[at Church],” De La Torre said.

The event was held at the Pastoral Center at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and featured Sister M. Johanna Paruch, FSGM, Ph.D., and catechist Kevin Bailey who shared their personal stories about disabilities and the teachings of the Church.

Sr. Johanna, a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George, is on the theology faculty at Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, and she often crisscrosses the country presenting workshops on catechist training, catechist retreats, and catechesis for persons with disabilities.

Bailey, who uses a wheelchair after he sustained a spinal cord injury at age 22, drew on his personal experience to instruct the audience on the meaning of redemptive suffering during the conference’s opening session.

Bailey said it can be hard to rationalize how God is in our lives, “when we see someone who is suffering.”

Educator Kevin Bailey conducts a presentation on the meaning of redemptive suffering during a conference on physical disabilities. (NTC Photo/Ben Torres)

We might ask, “What in the world are you doing, Lord?”

But in asking that question, “there’s an inherent expression that God is there,” Bailey said.

“Why does God allow suffering to happen,” is a common question, Bailey said. “There’s a suffering that’s present, and it’s there is some sort of prolonged way.”

Bailey pointed to himself.

“It’s not that I’m sitting up here suffering now, but I have a prolonged sort of state that is different from when I was walking around.”

Bailey added: “You can substitute disability (for suffering), if you want.”

He said that a review of the Catechism of the Catholic Church can help sort out answers.

“Catechism 309-314 is pure gold,” he said.

Section 309 reads “If God the Father almighty, the Creator of the ordered and good world, cares for all his creatures, why does evil exist? To this question, as pressing as it is unavoidable and as painful as it is mysterious, no quick answer will suffice. Only Christian faith as a whole constitutes the answer to this question: the goodness of creation, the drama of sin, and the patient love of God who comes to meet man by his covenants, the redemptive Incarnation of his Son, his gift of the Spirit, his gathering of the Church, the power of the sacraments and his call to a blessed life to which free creatures are invited to consent in advance, but from which, by a terrible mystery, they can also turn away in advance. There is not a single aspect of the Christian message that is not in part an answer to the question of evil.”

“No quick answer will suffice — it’s really important,” Bailey said. “It’s not the best thing to come up to [people] in the midst of their suffering and say something like ‘God has a plan,’ ‘God is going to take care of you.’”

Bailey warned against platitudes.

“Be careful of pulling out of Scripture,” he said. “That’s not how it works,” Bailey said.

“Even our faith doesn’t give us a quick answer to this question,” he said. "Don’t try to give those placating things that are like trite statements.”

Roivon Moore, left, chats with Sister Cecilia Vu, of the Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province, during a break from a workshop on physical disabilities and the meaning of redemptive suffering. (NTC Photo/Ben Torres)



Bailey pointed to the end of section 309.

“I love this part: ‘There is not a single aspect of the Christian message that is not in part an answer to the question of evil.’”

Sections 310-314 go into more detail about physical and moral evil, suffering, and how God can bring good from “the consequences of evil.”

Bailey said: “As catechists, we need to be confident — we should be confident — that the Gospel does have something to answer this fundamental question.”

Bailey’s spinal cord injury occurred when he fell from a roof while working for a roofing company.

He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill studying physical therapy and athletic training because he wanted to work for a professional sports team.

He got a job as a physical therapist, but soon realized that profession wasn’t his passion — drumming was.

He then got a job with a friend at a roofing company so that he could move to New York City and pursue his musical passion. Three weeks before the move, his accident happened.

Bailey was on roofing job in Raleigh, North Carolina when a thunderstorm began rolling in. He crab-walked away from edge and after 6 or 7 feet, he stood up and fell “flat on my face” after the first step.

Bailey slid off the roof and fell 20 to 25 feet to the ground. That was July 1996, he said.

The spinal cord injury was severe, but it was his only major injury. Bailey became paralyzed from the mid-chest down, and he said he began to “refigure out” what would come next in his life.

He told of how the injury affected his family, particularly his father, who was agnostic, but very supportive of his wife’s and children’s lives as Catholics.

Dominican Sister Theresa Vu, of St. John the Apostle Catholic School, takes notes as she listens to a speaker during a workshop on physical disabilities. (NTC Photo/Ben Torres)

Bailey said he and his mother prayed that his father would find the Church, and that in 2008, Bailey’s father did become a Catholic. Bailey’s father died in 2011.

Bailey credited his mother’s prayers more than his own with his father’s finding faith.

He said a conversation years after his accident put a new perspective on his disability.

Bailey was at a charismatic conference at Franciscan University where, as a student, he was working as an usher. During a break, he began talking with a man about their personal lives.

“That evening I ran into him again,” Bailey said. The man pulled Bailey aside.

“I was praying about our conversation,” the man said. “And, I got word from the Lord.”

Bailey said he became skeptical and was afraid the man was going to say a good-intentioned platitude, but instead heard something that has stuck with him to this day.

“He said to me, ‘Kevin, when you fell from that roof, Satan wanted you to die that day, but God caught you.’”

Sr. Johanna’s interest in disabilities dates to her youth. She has a cousin named Ellen who has an intellectual disability and she learned a life lesson from her grandmother about the importance of independence.

“Ellen can take care of her herself,” Sr. Johanna recounted her grandmother saying.

She worked for the Canadian Institute for the Blind for a time, and then, “the Lord shook my life up in 1980, and I became a sign language interpreter.” She also was a teacher.

Sister Johanna and Bailey have given numerous talks together and their relationship is based on friendship and respect. He came to Franciscan University in 2000, and she was his adviser.

They shared a lot of common interest, but when she learned that he also had a love of soundtracks, “our friendship was sealed.”

Despite his disability, Bailey insists on carrying items for Sister Johanna

She said she has learned from Bailey that, “I do have a platform from which to speak and he has really helped me with that.”

Sr. Johanna said that empathy for a person with a disability is important and is different that sympathy.

Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings and situation of another person, while sympathy is feeling pity or sorrow for someone who has suffered a misfortune.

Catechist Kevin Bailey and Sister M. Johanna Paruch, FSGM, addressed physical disabilities and the meaning of suffering on Feb. 18. (NTC Photo/Ben Torres)

Sr. Johanna talked about the various forms of disability — some of which are visible, and some of which are not. She cited such conditions as autism, blindness, and mental illness — the so-called invisible disabilities, as well as physical ones.

She said that during a Catechesis for Persons with Disabilities program, she has used displays featuring famous persons with disabilities as a way to inform people about them.

For instance, she noted that actor Michael J. Fox has Parkinson ’s disease and talked about television shows that have featured actors with cerebral palsy.

Vicky Darais, of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richardson, attended the conference because of her son, who has a mental disability.

“What I really like is that people come together and share their own stories,” she said. “It’s not just about the speakers, it’s the fact that we draw a lot of people together that have things going on in their lives in different ways, and that helps me. I draw off of that.”

Darais added, “It’s something that I can’t explain in words how much joy I get.”

She said she also enjoys “talking with other people who have overcome their disability and are enjoying life. It just gives me hope for my son. It helps me, again, to go through life.”

In Tarrant County, 7.3 percent of the county’s 2 million residents report having a disability, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In the United States, 12.6 percent of the nation’s 320 million residents say they are disabled. In Texas, about 3 million people report having a disability, or 9.1 percent of the population. The Centers for Disease Control reports an even higher percentage of exceptionality, a somewhat broader category, among minors.