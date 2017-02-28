Advent showcases 77 Nativity scenes at Christ the King Church

December 12, 2016

A view of the largest Nativity scene displayed at Christ the King Church in Iowa Park on Dec. 3-4. It was created by the children in the parish's religious education classes. (NTC photo / Jenara Burgess)

IOWA PARK — A beloved tradition has returned to Christ the King Church, in the northern reaches of the diocese.

Parishioners Marilyn Putthoff and Martha Pena led the revival of the 25-year Advent tradition that died out in the 1990s — a collective display of parishioners’ Nativity scenes.

“Last year we had 55 displays. This year we have 77 so it’s growing. We wouldn’t mind having this room full of Nativity scenes,” said Pena, who has been a Christ the King parishioner since the early 1980s.

On December 3 and 4, Christ the King opened their parish hall for parishioners to display their Nativity scenes. Some were from the family and friends of parishioners, or from parishioners of other nearby parishes such as Sacred Heart Church in Wichita Falls and St. Paul Church in Electra.

During the Sunday morning Mass on Dec. 4, Father Khoi Tran, parochial administrator of Christ the King, talked about how elaborate Christmas light displays can start to look too commercial, more flashy than meaningful. He questioned the meaning behind these decorations.

Cason Green, 10, Jenna Green, 7, and their mom Erin Green, longtime parishioners of Christ the King Church in Iowa Park, stand with the nativity scenes they brought for the parish's annual event on Sunday, Dec. 4. (NTC Photo / Jenara Kocks Burgess)

“And that is why I am glad our parish is having the Nativity scene display, where we are being reminded that the real miracle and the real love is given in very small and lowly ways,” Fr. Tran said. “We display the Nativity scenes to remind us that Christ is the center of Christmas. And all of our decorations need to have that meaning to help us to recall and recount our blessings, and call us toward the real reason of why we are celebrating the season.

“And when we recognize why and [how] we live in that love, it should move us toward a generosity and love of our neighbor,” he continued.

As parishioners walked to the parish hall from the church Sunday morning, the children left their shoes in the foyer of the parish hall. St. Nicholas, wearing his red robes, red miter, and holding his crosier, greeted the children with candy canes. Later, the children found chocolate gold coins in their shoes as they left the parish hall.

The displays were made from a variety of materials including paper, wood, glass, ceramic, metal, chocolate, needlepoint embroidery, pewter, and cloth. Some were very small. Some were large. The largest Nativity scene was made by the children in Christ the King's religious education classes.

Some scenes were ornaments that hung on Christmas trees. Some were puzzles, or painted, or inside of glass eggs. Some were handmade by their owners, children and adults alike, and others were bought at stores. Each Nativity scene had a white card with a red glitter border bearing the name of the person or family who put it on display. Some of those cards also shared the story of that particular Nativity scene.

A view of one of the 77 Nativity scenes being presented at Christ the King on Dec. 3-4. (NTC photo / Jenara Kocks Burgess)

One of the most interesting crèches was made of chocolate.

The owner wrote it was a family tradition to make the figures of chocolate and the children would eat them after Christmas. The owner also sent sets of the figures with the children to college.

Another interesting crèche was put on display by Roger Hinesh, a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Wichita Falls. Puthoff said Hinesh received the small wooden set as a gift from Karla Faye Tucker, a female inmate of Texas (Huntsville). Another Nativity that Hinesh put on display was a banner that the women of Mountain View Unit, a women’s prison in Gatesville, Texas, gave him in December 1997. Hinesh visited that prison once a month for 10 years. He also displayed a pewter Nativity scene in a blue box that he brought back from Rome and was blessed by St. Pope John Paul II.

Erin Green, a 14-year member of Christ the King parish, visited the exhibit on Dec. 4 with her two children, Cason and Jenna. She displayed six Nativity scenes in the parish hall.

“One year my grandmother gave all her children Nativity scenes for Christmas,” Green said pointing out a large white porcelain Nativity scene.

“I think it’s great to have the community out to see what the Catholic Church in the community is doing to get people involved,” Green said.

Eloisa Estrada said one of her crèches is the one she and her husband Jimmy have had since they were married 50 years ago. Friends stationed in England sent them another Nativity scene they also had on display. They have been parishioners in Iowa Park for 40 years.

“Like Father said this morning, it brings out the real meaning of Christmas, the birth of Christ,” Jimmy Estrada said.