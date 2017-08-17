Seeing with the heart of Jesus; looking at immigration issues through the eyes of faith

August 24, 2017

Judith Espinoza and her son Antonio Medina talk with Espinoza's mother, Maria Castro, through the border fence in Nogales, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2017. (CNS photo/Nancy Wiechec)



FORT WORTH — It’s no secret we’re living in unsettled times.

From refugee resettlement and travel bans to border walls, Dreamers, and immigration laws, for every compassionate response, there seems to be an equal backlash of division, fear, misunderstanding, and anger — even among Catholics.

The NTC is offering a big-picture view through the lens of our Church, Pope Francis, and our bishops, who are united in calling for a kind and just response to these “least of us.”

Understanding and Responding to SB 4

One of the laws that most stands to affect immigrants in the diocese goes by a simple but misleading name: the anti-sanctuary cities bill.

SB 4, which was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on May 7, changes the landscape of immigration law in Texas by punishing local law enforcement or city officials who don’t honor federal immigration requests (detainers) to hold noncitizen inmates for deportation.

Punishment for not honoring a detainer ranges from denial of state funding to civil and criminal penalties, fines up to $25,000 per violation, removal from public office, and jail time.

Moreover, the bill allows officers to inquire about someone’s immigration status at any point — traffic stops and house calls — not just when a person is under arrest.

Currently, the bill is part of a lawsuit filed by a number of Texas cities and counties, stating that it violates the 5th, 10th, and 14th amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Texas bishops have opposed SB 4 at every turn because the bill neglects Christ’s call to welcome the stranger and offer help and hope to the oppressed and needy.

Bishop Olson expressed concern and disappointment over the bill, saying the legislation could “harm the common good because it fosters an attitude of suspicion of the legal status of all immigrants.”

Rather, he said, “enforcement measures should have the goal of targeting dangerous criminals for incarceration and deportation.”

He added that the bill doesn’t solve the “complicated problems of our immigration system.” The Texas Bishops say to do that, policies must first address the root causes of flight from a home country, and fix the overly-taxed immigrant admittance process.

Speaking for all the bishops of Texas, Austin Bishop Joe Vásquez told the Texas Senate Feb. 2 that the Church “does not condone or encourage illegal immigration because it is not good for society or for the migrant, who lives in fear and in the shadows.”

But, he stated, laws must “respect the rights and dignity given by our Creator to each person.”

Margarita Morton, a St. Patrick Cathedral parishioner and immigration lawyer in Fort Worth, said although the bill goes into effect Sept. 4, it has already led to much uncertainty and fear in the immigrant community. “I have heard from clients that their neighbors are considering moving due to fear and uncertainty of what will happen to their loved ones should they remain.”

Even though the bill prohibits racial profiling and discrimination, Morton and other experts — including police — have said immigrants will feel distrustful of law enforcement and “more reluctant to come forward to report a crime.”

In a recent column, San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller and Brownsville Bishop Daniel Flores said that stipulation would cause people to be “desperately afraid,” and to “immediately wonder about their children, and about their own safety if deported.”

“It is this uncertainty and potential panic at the moment of questioning that breeds fear and hurts the community fabric,” they said.

Wilson Diaz, 35, originally of Honduras, plays with his daughter Nicole Diaz, during a workshop at the Mexican Consulate in Dallas April 29, 2017. The workshop allowed families to fill forms stating who would be the legal guardians of their children if their parents were deported. (NTC photo/Ben Torres)

Last October, Pope Francis talked about the attitude shown toward immigrants and refugees, noting that Christians play a large role in helping integrate the newcomer into society. “You cannot be a Christian without practicing the beatitudes,” he said. “You cannot be a Christian without doing what Jesus teaches us in Matthew 25… It’s hypocrisy to call yourself a Christian and chase away a refugee or someone seeking help.”

But a simple welcome is not enough, Francis clarified a month later.

The pontiff made a distinction between a nation’s receiving an immigrant or refugee and its ability to integrate newcomers into society. A simple welcome without integration (without relationship or hospitable response) means migrants and refugees could face significant obstacles in gaining jobs, education, and could be “ghettoed, that is, [the migrant] enters a ghetto…” and fails to develop in relationship with others, he warned.

As such, the pope, Caritas Internationalis, and Catholic charities across the world (and the U.S.) are making sure that migrants and refugees are not shunned due to fear or misconceptions. In September, the pope will launch the “Share the Journey” campaign, a two-year initiative to promote encounter between people on the move and people living in the countries they are arriving in.

“You may be afraid of migrants as a large group of people coming in, but when you meet a migrant, then you have a different vision,” Michel Roy, Caritas’ secretary general told CNS.

Will a border wall solve problems?

President Trump campaigned on the promise to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, and his proposed budget for fiscal year 2018 includes $1.6 billion for 74 miles of construction. An estimated 650 miles of the approximate 1,900-mile U.S.-Mexico border already have a wall.

“Construction of such a wall will only make migrants, especially vulnerable women and children, more susceptible to traffickers and smugglers. Additionally, the construction of such a wall destabilizes the many vibrant and beautifully interconnected communities that live peacefully along the border,” said the chair of the U.S. bishops’ migration committee, Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin.

Other bishops along the border agreed. “While countries have a duty to ensure that immigration is orderly and safe, this responsibility can never serve as a pretext to build walls and shut the door to migrants and refugees,” said El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz.

“Dreamers” face uncertainty

Undocumented young people brought to the U.S. by their parents contribute to American society and deserve continued protections, said the U.S. Catholic bishops this summer. “These young people entered the U.S. as children and know America as their only home.”

Young people who qualify under the program are “contributors to our economy, veterans of our military, academic standouts in our universities, and leaders in our parishes,” said Bishop Joe Vásquez.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy was implemented in 2012 by a controversial executive order. More than 750,000 youth (“Dreamers”) won a temporary reprieve from deportation and the opportunity for two-year work permits.

In June, President Trump terminated a similar program allowing qualified undocumented parents of Americans to apply for three-year work and residency permits, and he has sent mixed messages about DACA’s future. Ten state governments, including Texas, threaten a lawsuit unless DACA is rescinded by Sept. 5.

Bishop Vásquez said the DACA program is not a permanent solution and called on Congress to find a legislative solution for these youth “as soon as possible.” Despite their unsettled future, Bishop Vásquez told the “Dreamers” and their families: “the Catholic Church stands in solidarity with you.”

Who is welcome?

Current immigration policy favors those with family ties, but the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy Act, or RAISE Act, would create a system of legal immigration that awards points based on ability to speak English, age, level of education, investments, and job offer salary.

The bill, backed by President Trump, would cut legal immigration in half within a decade and permanently cap the number of refugees admitted.

Bishop Vásquez and other Catholic leaders said the bill would weaken families, discriminate against the poor, reduce ethnic diversity, and deny the contributions of past immigrants. Also, a permanent limit on refugee resettlement would limit national response to an international future humanitarian crisis.

Don’t Lose Your Humanity

In March — at a peak of the immigration and refugee debate — the U.S. bishops encouraged American Catholics to accompany migrants and refugees seeking a better life in the U.S.

In their pastoral reflection, they called on Catholics to look past the politics and “not lose sight of the fact that behind every policy is the story of a person in search of a better life. They may be an immigrant or refugee family sacrificing so that their children might have a brighter future.”

They made clear that it is necessary to safeguard the nation through immigration laws, but this must be done in a manner that does “not cause us to lose our humanity” while allowing for a generous opportunity for legal migration.