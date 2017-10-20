Fr. Ivor Koch, former pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, dies at 86

October 20, 2017

WICHITA FALLS — Many members of Sacred Heart Parish will remember Father Ivor Koch as a priest who deeply invested his God-given talents in the parish while encouraging parishioners to do the same.

Fr. Koch, a retired priest of the Diocese of Fort Worth, died Oct. 18 in Wichita Falls after a lengthy illness. A Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by a vigil at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Sacred Heart Parish, 1501 9th St., Wichita Falls. Bishop Michael Olson will preside at the Mass of Christian Burial on Oct. 25 at 11 a.m., also at Sacred Heart Parish.

“I think the one thing I would want people to remember is that like any man, he could be difficult at times, but he had a heart of gold. He was just my best friend for the last 12 years,” said Brian Kowalick, a parishioner of Sacred Heart since childhood.

Fr. Koch, a native of What Cheer, Iowa, was born November 5, 1930, the son of the late Fred Koch and Elsie Marie (Tancer) Koch. His family faced many challenges and hardships in the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. In 1936, they decided to build their own greenhouse to supplement the family income so Fr. Koch grew up planting and growing flowers and other plants.

He graduated from What Cheer Independent School in 1948 as valedictorian and attended Iowa State College and Iowa State University.

Although he was born into a Methodist family, Father Koch began attending Mass with a Catholic fraternity brother while in college at Ames, Iowa. He converted to Catholicism in the 1950s after he moved to St. Louis.

In 1954, after graduating from Iowa State University, he returned to What Cheer to expand his father’s greenhouse into a florist shop.

Fr. Koch’s expertise in horticulture led him to make floral designs across Iowa and for other states; he won several awards for floral design. Later, when he was pastor of Sacred Heart, lifetime parishioner and former secretary Judy Shaw remembered how he helped the Altar Society arrange flowers in the church one Christmas.

“He just started placing those flowers, and they looked twice as good as what we did. We couldn’t believe he did that,” she said.

Fr. Koch also served as mayor of his hometown, What Cheer, for eight years and served two terms on the city council. Later, he ran for State Representative in his congressional district.

Fr. Koch was also Grand Knight of a Knights of Columbus Council in Iowa.

After years in the floral business, he felt he had a vocation. “…I had the feeling that I still owed God something, and I went to study for the priesthood,” Fr. Koch told a former parishioner.

He entered Sacred Heart School of Theology in Hale’s Corner, Wisconsin at age 48. While at the seminary, he decided to become a priest for the Diocese of Fort Worth, and he spent a year as a pastoral intern at Sacred Heart in Wichita Falls before his ordination there on June 16, 1984. He was ordained by the late Bishop Joseph Delaney and was the first priest to be ordained there.

Fr. Koch went on to serve as parochial vicar at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish in Arlington, St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Arlington, and St. Michael Parish in Bedford in 1986 before becoming pastor at Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Hillsboro and then concurrently at St. Mary Parish in Henrietta; St. William Parish in Montague; St. Jerome Parish in Bowie; and St. Joseph Parish in Nocona. Fr. Koch was named pastor of Sacred Heart in Wichita Falls in 1989, where he remained until his retirement in 2006.

“He just adopted us as his parish,” said Shaw. “He said everyone was just so friendly and kind to him while he was here. He liked the parish.”

During his 17 years of leadership at Sacred Heart, Fr. Koch oversaw extensive renovations of the church. A $5million, five-year renovation project began in 1994, and included the modernization and expansion of parish facilities and grounds and the complete renovation of the 1926 rectory.

“That church is as beautiful if not more beautiful now because Fr. Koch preserved the cathedral quality of that church,” said Dr. Tom Hoffman, who was on the building committee at that time.

Hoffman, who was also a lector at Sacred Heart, said he remembered watching Fr. Koch make it to the altar many times on sore feet or feet that he could hardly feel because of his neuropathy.

“I’ve seen him in pain, but he always made it up there on that altar. And every time, and this is very unique, I must have heard him celebrate Mass over 200 times, and it always sounded like it was the first time,” Hoffman said.

Fr. Koch helped establish new organizations at Sacred Heart that still thrive today, including Moms Offering Moms Support (MOMS) and the Jubilee Club, an organization for senior citizens, said Shaw.

For many years, Fr. Koch served as diocesan moderator of the regional chapter of the National Council of Catholic Women. After having a joint Wichita Falls Knights of Columbus Council for several years, Fr. Koch helped establish Knights of Columbus Council 10998 at Sacred Heart. He also served as a Knights of Columbus chaplain and as a member of the diocesan pastoral finance committee.

He is survived by his nephew and his nephew’s wife, Jim and Debbie Bates, and grandnieces and grandnephews.