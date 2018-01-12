9 reasons why we march; 45 years after Roe v. Wade, North Texas March for Life still matters

January 24, 2018

More than 10,000 people participated in the March for Life in downtown Dallas Jan. 20. The march started at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe and ended outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building and Courthouse. (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm) Photo gallery



DALLAS — Passionate people filled the DART train heading into downtown Dallas on Jan. 20 with one purpose — to make their voices known — but with two different destinations. Young men from Holy Trinity Seminary in Irving carefully carried their ironed black cassocks and white surplices as they traveled to the Mass preceding the North Texas March for Life and Rally. Interspersed among them in various shades of pink, a mostly female crowd with homemade signs headed to the Dallas Women’s March.

Although their objectives may seem opposed, both marches endeavored to speak up for the marginalized. The March for Life gives voice to the right to life, the principal right. It gives voice to the truly voiceless, the unborn.

While the Women’s March is in its second year, the March for Life persists 45 years after the Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion on demand. Why are more than 10,000 people still taking to the streets of Dallas about a court case decided on Jan. 22, 1973, before most of the participants were born?

1. It’s significant.

The North Texas March for Life ends where legalized abortion began, on the steps of the Earle Cabell Federal Building and Courthouse where Roe v. Wade was first filed in 1970.

Held each year on the Saturday before the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision, the march is the largest in Texas, drawing more than 10,000 participants this year.

The day included prayer vigils at abortion facilities, a Youth for Life rally, Mass at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe, a march, and a rally.

Dr. Adam Dooley addressed the rally in front of the Earle Cabell Federal Building and Courthouse, where Roe v. Wade was filed in 1979. (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)

2. It’s effective.

According to Americans United for Life, Texas became the 12th most pro-life state in 2017, climbing from 17th place.

Kyleen Wright, president of Texans for Life Coalition, is encouraged that the Texas Legislature passed nine pro-life laws in the regular session and four more in the special session, including a ban on dismemberment abortions and prohibition of selling, donating, or conducting research on fetal remains from elective abortions.

She explained, “The law and culture go together, hand in glove. Sometimes as people’s hearts are changed, then we are able to change the law.”

Other times, according to Wright, the law can be a little ahead of the culture and help inform the public. For example, the mandatory ultrasound law has made mothers aware how quickly the baby develops, and the partial-birth abortion ban alerted the public to a horrific abortion practice.

Statistics confirm a decline in abortions. Terri Schauf, director of pro-life ministries for the Diocese of Fort Worth, cited numbers from the Texas Department of Health stating abortions have declined 31 percent in Texas between 2006 and 2015.

3. It trains pro-life leaders.

“Our goal is to prepare teens to be confident and ready, with truth and God on their side,” said Jacquelyn Smith, the Youth for Life director of the Catholic Pro-Life Committee.

Youth, Smith explained, are the current leaders of the pro-life movement, because they are in schools and other places where opinions are being formed.

Early on Jan. 20, a Youth for Life rally offered music and speakers to educate and inspire young people to talk with their peers and defend the right to life. “We give them information, and they run with it. They have the truth, and God makes things happen,” Smith continued.

Families and many churches, including St. Rose of Lima in Glen Rose, brought their young people to the march.

Sixty seminarians, future spiritual leaders of the Church, led the march.

Students from the University Catholic Community at University of Texas at Arlington pose for a group photo during the March for Life Rally January 20. (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)

4. It’s what we’re called to do.

In his homily at the Roe v. Wade Memorial Mass, Dallas Bishop Edward Burns called us “stewards of God’s creation” and said “we must never grow complacent; we must never become lukewarm; we must never neglect the opportunity to speak for the voiceless.” We are sent to continue the ministry of Jesus, who reached out to the most vulnerable and gave Himself in sacrificial love for others.

At the rally, Dr. Adam Dooley, radio host and pastor of Sunnyvale Baptist Church, said abortion spreads the lie that some human lives are more valuable than others. The truth, he asserted, is that we are all made uniquely in God’s own image.

5. It’s culturally diverse.

Defending life from conception through natural death is truly a universal cause, and it brought together many cultures from across the Metroplex.

Matachines dancers performed outside the cathedral before and after the bilingual Mass. Along the route, families and church groups prayed the Rosary in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese. The bilingual band Anointed for Life with Delilah Gonzales opened and closed the rally.

Andrea Rosales from Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish came with a group of 18 from the Fort Worth church. She believes that pro-life ministry gets overshadowed in the Hispanic community by immigration concerns. “Some think it [abortion] doesn’t happen in our community, or that it’s a mother’s choice. But it’s important that everyone is involved in protecting life.”

6. It’s uplifting.

Schauf emceed the rally and admitted this event is “close to my heart.” After all, she has attended about 15 times, including the 2006 march where she was introduced to her future husband.

Young children and babies in strollers demonstrate hope for the future. Balloons and positive signs send an affirmative message. Organizers emphasized that this family-friendly event is designed to move the bar forward for life without politically partisan or graphic messages.

Matachines dancers from several parishes participated in the North Texas March for Life. (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)

7. It promotes ecumenical and geographic unity.

Jointly sponsored by Texans for Life and the pro-life ministries of the dioceses of Dallas and Fort Worth, North Texas March for Life is one of 72 marches that come together all across the country around the Roe v. Wade anniversary to encourage a culture of life.

Pro-life is not a Catholic issue or even a Christian cause. In the prayer to open the rally, Bishop Burns thanked everyone for their steadfastness in supporting life, naming other Christian denominations, pro-life Jews and Muslims, and those with no faith but who work for the common good.

8. It’s pro-women.

Schauf pointed out that the North Texas March for Life was primarily organized by three women, and speakers at the rally were predominately female.

A few women attended both the Dallas Women’s March and the North Texas March for Life. Rachel Lamb carried her sign “I am a pro-life feminist” in both marches and explained, “We want to support the right for women, for all people, to live fully from their conception to their natural death.”

Schauf emphasized that pro-life means loving both the mother and her baby. “Our attitude is ‘I’m with her, all of her, including the unborn,’” she said.

9. It deserves attention.

Ed Fishman came with seven other Knights of Columbus from Holy Family Parish in Fort Worth. He said, “The media doesn’t represent this side. I’m proud that people are still respecting life. We need to stand up and protect the most vulnerable, otherwise we are not a civilized country.”

Arleen and Timothy Smith from St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Carrollton agreed. The mother of seven said, “People need to realize, regardless of the media, that a life in the womb is a human life. In any situation when life occurs, it’s a blessing.”