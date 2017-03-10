Fr. Raphael Eagle, dedicated hospital chaplain and joyful friar, dies at 77

March 21, 2017

Father Raphael Eagle, TOR. (NTC photo/Jerry Circelli)



THE COLONY — Visiting hospital patients on a daily basis — particularly sick and dying children — is a daunting task. Father Raphael Eagle, TOR, coped with the challenges of that ministry in a special way.

"I deal with Jesus in the disguise of sick people and anxious parents every day," he once told the North Texas Catholic. "I meet people in the delicate part of their lives. I give them the message that Jesus lives, Jesus loves, and Jesus acts."

Fr. Eagle, 77, who served parishes in the Diocese of Fort Worth and Cook Children's Medical Center as a full-time chaplain for 13 years, died March 18 after a brief illness.

Visitation and viewing is set for Thursday, March 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home, 702 8th Ave., Fort Worth, 76104. Friars will lead recitation of the Rosary at 5 p.m.

Bishop Michael Olson will preside at a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 24 at 10:30 a.m in Holy Cross Church, 7000 Morning Star Dr., The Colony, 75056.

Internment in the Franciscan Friars’ Cemetery in Loretto, Pa. is planned for a later date.

Born in Philadelphia, Fr. Eagle was a member of the Province of the Immaculate Conception based in Hollidaysburg, Pa. He was ordained on June 3, 1967 and spent most of his priesthood in hospital ministry. Before arriving in North Texas in 1996, the Franciscan friar spent 22 years in Paraguay. His tenure as chaplain at Cook Children's from Aug. 1999 to Nov. 2012 marked the first time a priest was assigned full-time to one hospital. He led weekly Mass in the hospital chapel and administered the sacred rites of the Church to Catholic patients, their families, and staff.

"He gave excellent care to our Catholic families here at Cook Children's. He was lovely and kind to everyone," according to Pam Foster, the hospital's director of pastoral care. "Until he came, we did not have someone dedicated to care for those whose Catholic faith was so important to them."

During a 2012 farewell party at Cook Children's, the chaplain was praised for his "merry heart, wisdom, silly jokes" and ability to make youngsters laugh. Fr. Eagle also developed and led a bereavement group for Spanish-speaking parents at All Saints parish.

"He offered spiritual counsel to the frightened, the hurting, and the celebrating," the director added. "When we worked too many hours, he gently reminded us that we are in this [hospital] ministry for the long haul and need to take time for self-renewal."

During his time in Fort Worth, Fr. Eagle served at St. Mary the Assumption, St. George, St. Bartholomew and St. Patrick Cathedral. He would also visit inmates at the Federal Men's Prison.

After retiring in 2015, he was a priest in residence at Holy Cross in the Colony and continued to meet the sacramental needs of parishioners. Last year, the popular friar initiated a well-attended lecture series and spoke about timely issues like the importance of marriage.

News of Fr. Eagle's death stunned parishioners.

"There were tears," said Father Joy Joseph, TOR. “People are in shock.”

The pastor described Fr. Eagle as a loving friar who radiated joy.

"He was a people person. People were always comfortable with him. They could easily open up about their life and he would listen with great compassion and share his wisdom with them."

Fr. Joseph called Fr. Eagle's ministry as a pastor successful and credits him for reaching out to the Spanish-speaking community.

"He focused on Hispanic ministry and did mission talks and other things to build their faith," the pastor continued. "He was here helping me for almost two years and the parishioners simply fell in love with him."

The fellow Franciscan considered the older priest a mentor.

"When you were with him, you experienced the love of Jesus and the presence of the Holy Spirit," Fr. Joseph said.

When asked about his priesthood during the Year of Consecrated Life, Fr. Eagle said he was grateful to be the "bridge man" between sin and reconciliation; heaven and earth; joy and sorrows.

"I'm most grateful to serve knowing that I carry eternal treasure in very clay hands—all the treasures of the sacraments," he explained.