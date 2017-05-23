Solutions for poverty require a community effort, CCFW and city leaders say

May 23, 2017

Heather Reynolds, CEO and president of Catholic Charities Fort Worth, discusses poverty at a community summit in Wichita Falls May 16. (NTC photo/Jenara Kocks-Burgess)



WICHITA FALLS — A great turnout for a summit on poverty fostered hope that Catholic Charities’ goal of moving 10,000 families out of poverty in the next decade can be met. Held at the Woman’s Forum in Wichita Falls, the panel discussion was hosted by Catholic Charities Fort Worth and Wichita Falls community leaders.

“Most of the people we serve at Catholic Charities are considered working poor,” said Heather Reynolds, CEO and president of CCFW said May 16. “Even though they have jobs, they don’t earn enough to make ends meet, but they often make too much to qualify for public assistance. They fall into what we call that hopeless gap,” she said.

According to Reynolds, many families are stuck in a system that doesn’t help them move from just surviving to thriving.

“Our federal system is so broken and in need of reform because unless someone can leap out of poverty, they will remain there forever and so will their children,” she asserted.

For Catholic Charities, ending poverty means “families who are earning a living wage, families who have three-months’ living wage savings, families with no inappropriate debt, and families who are permanently off of government assistance,” Reynolds explained.

“We’re transforming lives, and we are an active part of transforming the conversation about poverty,” said Reynolds, who admitted it will take everyone working together to end poverty.

Reynolds introduced Kristin Brumbelow, a beneficiary of one of CCFW’s new programs, Stay the Course. The program gives community college students emergency scholarships and a case worker to help them complete their degrees.

Brumbelow shared how CCFW’s Northwest Campus in Wichita Falls has helped her achieve her goals after an emotionally abusive relationship.

“I wouldn’t have been able to chase my dreams of becoming an [registered nurse] if it wasn’t for the support and many blessings that were offered to me by Catholic Charities. Not only were my financial needs met, but I found a support system that won’t just cheer me on to graduation in May 2018, but they are also going to root for me for life,” she said.

The panel discussion included moderator Laura Sotelo, senior director of CCFW Northwest Campus, plus panelists Reynolds; Chief Manuel Borrego, Wichita Falls Police Department; Dr. David Hartman, Jr., senior minister at First Christian Church; and Michael Kuhrt, Wichita Falls ISD superintendent.

Laura Sotelo, senior director of CCFW Northwest Campus, talks at the Wichita Falls poverty summit hosted by CCFW and Wichita Falls community leaders. (NTC photo/Jenara Kocks-Burgess)



Sotelo asked Kuhrt about poverty’s impact on children, including their school readiness and social ability.

“Poverty has nothing to do with our ability to learn and so all kids can learn given the right opportunities,” he said. However, in Kuhrt’s opinion, for many children who live in poverty, three things typically hinder their ability to do their best in school: structure, health, and hope. Educators see children struggle when those factors are absent.

Sotelo asked Borrego how his department fights the criminalization of people in poverty.

“First of all, let me say that being poor doesn’t make you a criminal. There are a lot of dynamics at play when someone is engaging in criminal activity and being poor may be just one factor,” Borrego said.

According to Borrego, the criminalization of poverty is connected to the ability to pay the fees, bonds, and court costs that are imposed on people who violate the law.

“We know we have good people in these [poor] communities, but there is also a criminal element because that is also the community they can afford to live in. So we have to be very careful with our strategies when we go into these communities to ensure that all our community members are safe,” he said.

Sotelo asked Hartman how faith communities contribute to building positive social networks for those in poverty since spirituality, relationships, and family all play a role in poverty.

Faith communities “not only aspire to meet basic human needs but also to instill those divinely inspired qualities of character that can help people learn to live outside of poverty,” he said.

Hartman stated that often the public school system, through its teachers and administrators, is the only semblance of character that some children see. Functioning families and communities of faith should be fulfilling those needs first.

During the question-and-answer session, Wichita Falls resident Erica Persaucl asked if Catholic Charities contributes to revitalizing and beautifying neighborhoods, because she knows it makes a difference.

Persaucl lived in a poor neighborhood in Patterson, New Jersey as a child, and it made her feel hopeless.

“I would walk from my neighborhood to a wealthier neighborhood and say to myself, I wonder what I need to do to move into one of those houses? I asked my guidance counselor and he said, ‘Get an education,’” Persaucl remembered.

With education completed, she and her husband have renovated a house in a declining neighborhood to give hope to the local children. She often welcomes neighborhood children to her home.

Reynolds thanked Persaucl for sharing her story and told her to keep telling it because it would change lives. Reynolds explained CCFW doesn’t currently have a program renovating neighborhoods, but they are an agency that is open to new ideas.

After the program was over, Peggy Browning, who attended the event, said she didn’t know about Catholic Charities before that night.

“I feel like there is a spirit of cooperation that is settling over the community,” she said.