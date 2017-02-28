Forum on refugees and immigration encourages conversation, learning, seeking truth

March 13, 2017

Jeff Demers (right), refugee regional services director for Catholic Charities Fort Worth, answers a question from an audience member during a March 9 community discussion on refugees and immigrants. The discussion was hosted by CCFW and United Way of Tarrant County. (NTC photo/Juan Guajardo)



FORT WORTH — “Democracy means conversation, freedom, and a better place,” summarized Xergio Chacin, director of immigration services for Catholic Charities Fort Worth (CCFW) during a community discussion about refugees and immigrants.

The March 9 discussion titled “Community Conversation: Local Refugee and Immigrant Populations,” a joint program of CCFW and United Way of Tarrant County, was organized in response to the executive order on immigration and refugees and the subsequent media blitz. The objective was “to be an apolitical conversation illuminated by facts and accurate data,” said moderator TD Smyers, chief operating officer of United Way of Tarrant County.

Chacin and two more panelists dismissed several misconceptions and discussed the realities about refugees and immigrants, then answered questions from the audience. The discussion was held at CCFW’s main campus.

Refugees have a rigorous screening process that involves 13 steps and takes 18 to 24 months, explained Heather Reynolds, chief executive officer of CCFW. They are the most scrutinized of any group entering the country and are only admitted after in-person interviews and screenings from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Department of State, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and others, she said.

Once in the U.S., refugees have an excellent track record of adapting to their new homeland. According to Reynolds, last year 96 percent of the refugees settled by CCFW were self-sufficient within six months. CCFW assisted with about 650 of the 4,000 refugees relocated to the DFW area in 2016.

CCFW President and CEO Heather Reynolds addresses misconceptions about refugees during a March 9 community discussion. (NTC Photo/Juan Guajardo)

An audience member asked about the impact of the March 6 new executive order restricting immigration and refugee resettlement. The order suspends all new refugee admissions to the U.S. for 120 days beginning March 16 and cuts the number of refugees accepted by the U.S. in 2017 from 110,000 to 50,000.

Jeff Demers, CCFW’s refugee regional services director, responded that the security clearances for refugees are only valid for a limited period of time and may expire during the moratorium. “The pipeline will take a major hit,” he said. “That means children will not be reunited with their parents, and spouses will remain separated.”

Also, the revised limit of 50,000 refugees has almost been reached, Demers said, further restricting the flow of refugees, even when the 120 days have elapsed.

The order states that the suspension does not apply to refugees who were formally scheduled for travel to the U.S. prior to March 16.



Immigration Matters

During discussions on immigration, Chacin shared expertise gleaned from his personal experience as a naturalized citizen from Caracas, Venezuela and his professional experience of helping immigration clients at CCFW for more than 10 years.

He discussed the positive impact of immigration on the economy, citing La Gran Plaza as an example of a deteriorating retail center that immigrants have revitalized and is now home to many Hispanic merchants.

In a video clip excerpted from a Feb. 23 United Way economic summit, President of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank Robert Kaplan reinforced that immigrants have a positive effect on the U.S. economy. He said that in the last several decades, immigrants and their children make up more than 50 percent of the workforce growth. With baby boomers reaching retirement age and population growth slowing, immigrants are a significant factor in maintaining U.S. economic expansion.

Xergio Chacin, CCFW's director of immigration services, talks on his experiences working with immigrants. (NTC Photo/Juan Guajardo)

According to Chacin, many misconceptions about undocumented immigrants abound. More than half arrive with a visa but stay past its expiration. Most arrive by plane, not by crossing our southern border on foot. In fact, the U.S. has fewer Mexican nationals living here than a decade ago.

Regarding new immigration policies, Chacin said, “The rumors are worse than the reality. Still, it’s time for families to plan and take action without panic.” For the many families with permanent lawful residents intermingled with undocumented immigrants, he recommended setting up power of attorney and arranging care of children and the home.

The panelists each contributed a closing thought to the discussion. Chacin urged, “You need to speak up and say what you think. Make your voice known.”

Reynolds encouraged the participants, “Seek truth. Be informed and have conversations. Don’t rely on media sound bites. This is critical right now.”

Demers explained, “Our refugee clients are afraid. What does it mean for us? Hug a neck. See someone who is not like you, introduce yourself, be friendly and hug a neck.”