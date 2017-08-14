Young Catholic Professionals celebrate anniversary with Bishop Olson

August 17, 2017

FORT WORTH — The need for young adult ministry is great and Young Catholic Professionals exists to bridge the gap. Such was the message speakers and participants repeated during the Aug. 9 YCP anniversary event at St. Patrick Cathedral’s Pastoral Center.

“It’s a very important apostolate,” keynote speaker Bishop Michael Olson said. “You come together in support of each other, but also to use your faith and strength to renew sacramentally, intellectually, and formationally to carry faith into the workplace.”

Bishop Olson discussed the nature of marriage in light of Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. It’s a decision that further erodes the Church’s basic teachings of permanence, fidelity, and openness to God’s gift of children in the sacrament of marriage for Catholics and non-Catholics alike, the bishop said.

“Law follows culture just as much as it sets culture,” Bishop Olson said. “So the more difficult, challenging, and troubling aspects of the Supreme Court decision had to do with implications even more than it does with same-sex marriage.”

The decision “enshrines into law” a convenient redefinition of marriage, capsizing it as a social institution necessary for the common good, he said.

“What was previously an anchor in our culture is now radically counter cultural,” Bishop Olson said. “So these are things we have to handle as a society and Church. We have to do so with clarity and standing with what we’ve been given in faith and reason regardless of whether or not society will support that in law.”

Father Matthew Tatyrek, who serves as YCP’s chaplain and recently became chaplain at Nolan Catholic High School, encouraged attendees to remain open to God’s call.

Ordained in 2016, Fr. Tatyrek previously served as parochial vicar at St. Michael Church in Bedford. He jokingly said he thought that, once he completed his education, he would never set foot in a school again.

“But God invited me to take on this different role,” Fr. Tatyrek said. “Something that ran counter to my expectations. So I find myself being called by our Lord to grow in my priesthood through those very things that challenge me as a person.”

Fr. Tatyrek challenged the 110 young adults in attendance to discern where God might be challenging them to grow.

Discerning such a call can prove difficult for Catholics in their 20s and 30s, said Peter Blute, YCP vice president of training and development. That is one reason Jennifer Baugh founded YCP seven years ago in Dallas.

“This demographic is leaving the Church the fastest and there is the least programming for them,” Blute said. “[Baugh] saw a need for a place where young people, single and married, in every industry, and in every stage of their faith journey, could come together to achieve great things. To understand our Catholic identity and be encouraged, excited, and rejuvenated to go back out in the world where what we’re doing is counter cultural.

He added, “People in their 20s and 30s are also the loneliest generation right now. To have the genuine relationships that are formed here, that’s the backbone.”

The hunger is obvious. Fort Worth opened YCP’s second chapter three years ago and the organization has since spread to 16 chapters in 10 states.

“We have people reaching out to us from across the U.S. and, increasingly, the world,” Blute said. “People elsewhere looking for community and, for cities with chapters already, people new to those cities who are looking for a place to go and connect.”

Rutgers University graduate Dan Houghlin, 23, is one example. Houghlin, who involved himself in the Church and young adult ministries in New Brunswick, New Jersey, moved to Fort Worth less than a month ago.

“I wanted to find a community similar to where I came from,” Houghlin said. “I can get busy with work, friends, my girlfriend, but realize you have to make God the center of your universe.”

Julia Marincel, 23, of Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Church in Lewisville, agreed.

“I feel kind of alone as a young Catholic in a society that has different perspectives and beliefs and realized I had to find a place,” Marincel said.

Hien Vo, who serves as a YCP team leadership coordinator, was heavily involved in Catholic ministry at the University of Texas at Arlington but graduated two years ago.

“Now I don't have that community anymore,” Vo said. “YCP is great in that people my age are going through the same walks of life and experiences I am.”

Incoming Fort Worth Chapter President Melissa Moreno agreed.

“For myself and a lot of other young professionals we’re in a transitional stage of life and there’s a lot going on,” Moreno said. “Sometimes you tend to start to get away from your faith at this crucial point. But, for all of us, our faith anchors us so it’s nice to know that we are among peers.”

Outgoing President Emily Kasper said YCP fills the paucity of ministries for young adults.

“[Baugh] realized the need because that’s the age range when a lot of people drop out of the Church,” Kasper said. “She wanted people to realize that their Catholic faith, living for Christ continues into their jobs and lives outside Church, because that’s your daily life.”

Bishop Olson concurred.

“I think YCP offers solidarity for members,” he said. “That they’re not alone in attempting to live their faith in the workplace and outside world, which can feel very isolated. And to be able to evangelize in the workplace in an appropriate way that helps bring life and truth without alienating people.”