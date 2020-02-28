San Mateo Chapel of Ease celebrates anniversary Mass

March 4, 2020

Faithful process out of San Mateo Chapel of Ease after evening Mass, Sunday March 1, 2020 in Fort Worth. (NTC/Ben Torres) Photo Gallery



FORT WORTH — Many families returned to San Mateo Chapel of Ease on Lovell Avenue for a March 1 Mass celebrated by Monsignor E. James Hart, chancellor and moderator of the Curia.

Closed in November 2016, the worship space reopened for a Mass on September 21, 2019 — the feast day of its patron, St. Matthew — after undergoing a $300,000 renovation. In addition to Mass celebrated on the feast day and dedication anniversary, the Chapel of Ease opens on the first Friday each month for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 1 to 4 p.m. Services are led by priests or deacons from St. Patrick Cathedral and worshippers are asked to pray for vocations to the priesthood or religious life in the diocese.

Welcoming the congregation of 150 people, Msgr. Hart offered greetings from Bishop Michael Olson and assured the gathering of the prelate’s prayers for them.

On a day planned to remember the March 1, 1998 consecration and dedication of the San Mateo sanctuary, Msgr. Hart asked the congregation to think, more importantly, about the consecration of their lives in Baptism.

“In the midst of our life’s journey, a Lenten journey through the wilderness of a world deeply wounded by sin, and lives deeply wounded too, where do we come?” Msgr. Hart asked. “To this altar oasis to hear and meditate upon the Holy Scriptures, to be fed by them in preparation for the reception of the Incarnate Word — Jesus Christ.”

Frances Ayala’s grandparents, Concepcion and Galdino Trujillo, were part of the San Mateo community in the early 1940s. She remembers when the neighborhood families came together to dedicate the current chapel after attending Mass at two previous locations.

“There was a huge turnout,” recalled the St. Andrew parishioner. “You couldn’t get in the front door. Today’s Mass brings back those childhood memories.”