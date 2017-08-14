New leadership outlines vision for Nolan Catholic High School

August 17, 2017

John McKichol, Leah Rios, and Charles McGrath assume leadership roles at Nolan Catholic High School (NTC photo/Joan Kurkowski-Gillen)



FORT WORTH – As the new principal of Tarrant County’s largest Catholic high school, Leah Rios cites several goals but one tops the list.

“I want to make Nolan Catholic a place where students love to come every day,” she says enthusiastically.

But the veteran educator doesn’t want young learners to view their campus in east Fort Worth solely as a hub for athletics or friendships.

“I want their classrooms to come alive,” the principal clarified. “I don’t want them to feel they have to ‘get through’ a class. I want them to be excited about going to class and having that experience.”

Rios, the former principal at St. Maria Goretti School in Arlington, won’t be the only new face greeting underclassmen when the school year begins. Charles McGrath was named president of Nolan Catholic in April and John McNichol is the new dean of students. Both men are natives of Canada and spent their careers working in Catholic schools.

Charles McGrath, president of Nolan Catholic High School (NTC photo/Joan Kurkowski-Gillen)

Ensuring Nolan’s mission

McGrath, who earned a degree in philosophy and religious studies from Memorial University of Newfoundland, is no stranger to Texas. While employed in campus ministry at St. Michael’s Catholic Academy in Austin, he received a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Texas. In 2007, the educational leader moved to Birmingham, Alabama where he served as assistant principal, then principal at John Carroll High School until accepting the position at Nolan. His predecessor, Erin Vader, is now the coordinator for school advancement and alumni relations for the Diocese of Fort Worth.

Calling Nolan “a fantastic high school,” the new president looks forward to his new responsibilities with steely determination.

“My job every day is to ensure the mission of Nolan is enhanced and fulfilled in everything we do,” McGrath said. “My focus is to make possible for any student or family who wants a Nolan education — regardless of circumstances — to have that opportunity and answer that need.”

Resources from the community are necessary to make that dream possible, he admitted. As president of Nolan Catholic, the administrator will oversee fundraising, development, and public relations while working with the advisory council and serving as a liaison with the Catholic Schools Office.

“This is a partnership. Our bishop is very committed to providing education to the people of the diocese and he has entrusted me to fulfill that promise,” McGrath emphasized. “I’m thrilled to be chosen president of Nolan and to walk in every day and say, ‘what can we do to make Nolan even better than it was yesterday?’”

Dean of Students John McNichol (NTC photo/Joan Kurkowski-Gillen)

Respect, faith, relationship

As dean of students, John McNichol hopes to foster a positive environment in the school that is respectful and faith-filled. A long-time resident of the Pacific Northwest who lived in Vancouver, Washington and worked 40 minutes away in Oregon City, the Franciscan University graduate knows the challenge of dealing with a variety of people and beliefs.

“When I had students or folks who weren’t sympathetic or familiar with the Catholic faith or my worldview, I found that giving respect and gently saying, ‘this is what we believe and why,’ actually had a good impact,” McNichol explained. “Even though I was in an area known for being very much left of center than Dallas, when presented properly, [the Catholic faith] tends to appeal to folks on its own.”

After graduating from college with a double major, the former Toronto resident considered a law career. That changed after he spent a year teaching all grade levels in a one-room schoolhouse.

“That year — as challenging as it was — confirmed to me that I wanted to be a teacher,” recalled McNichol who enrolled in Portland State University to earn a teaching license and master’s degree in education.

After a three-year tenure at Cincinnati’s Royalmont Academy, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he taught history, religion, English, and math at St. John the Apostle Catholic School for 13 years. The middle school teacher moved to North Texas to pursue a doctorate at the University of Dallas and worked for the past year at the Highlands School in Irving.

McNichol and his wife, Jeanna, have seven children.

“While cultures may change, people are the same,” the dean of students pointed out. “As a teacher for well over 20 years, I’ve found consistent ways to work with staff, parents, administration, and students. Respect and building relationships: That eventually works through any challenge you experience in the education realm.”

Principal Leah Rios (NTC photo/Joan Kurkowski-Gillen)

Up for the challenge

Nolan’s new principal was honored the search committee considered her for the position. The leadership role became available when former principal, Benedict Reyes, decided to return to the classroom.

“I’m certainly up for the challenge,” Rios said. “I couldn’t wait to get started and figuring out what we needed to do to serve these kids.”

Growing up the youngest of seven children, the San Antonio native was the first one in her family to graduate from high school and college. Armed with a degree in mass media and broadcasting from Sul Ross State University, Rios was initially drawn to the television industry and worked for the NBC and PBS affiliate in her hometown.

After moving to Fort Worth, the young mother enrolled her daughter Weslee in a Montessori school and was so interested in childhood development, she became Montessori certified and taught preschool.

“They needed a teacher so that started my career in education,” explained Rios who later earned a state teaching certificate and taught English at an alternative high school.

Troubled that so many seniors in her classroom couldn’t read, the educator decided to return to the elementary level and focus on reading instruction. At the same time, she was told her daughter had dyslexia — a learning disability that affects language skills, particularly reading.

“Her therapist suggested I go back to school and help other kiddoes like my daughter,” added Rios, who also has three other children with her husband, Ricardo. “So I went to SMU (Southern Methodist University) and got my master’s in education with an emphasis in dyslexia.”

The learning support specialist worked as a dyslexia therapist at an east Fort Worth charter school before joining the faculty at St. Andrew’s School as an academic specialist and later assistant principal. In 2015, she was appointed principal of St. Maria Goretti.

“I know a lot of the students from St. Andrew and St. Maria Goretti so I’m already feeling a connection with the community and families here,” Rios said. “I’m looking forward to meeting teachers and empowering them to make their classes come alive.”

Part of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth School System since 1961, Nolan Catholic offers a faith-based college preparatory education. Its curriculum includes dual credit opportunities with Tarrant County College, advanced placement, and honors courses in multiple disciplines.

Students who are happy and given creative and leadership opportunities will “sell” the school to future Vikings but that’s not the most important aspect of a Nolan education, the principal said.

“The high school level is our last opportunity to fill them with Christ and give them that last push of faith to make good choices,” Rios observed. “When a person walks onto the Nolan campus, I want them to feel Christ. That’s why people should want to be here.”