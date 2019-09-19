San Mateo Chapel of Ease celebrates Mass on patron's feast day

September 25, 2019

Betty Garcia prays in front of a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary on the property of San Mateo Chapel. The chapel will be open to the faithful for Adoration on the first Friday of each month and for Mass twice a year. (NTC/Juan Guajardo)



FORT WORTH — Enosancia Villegas’ eyes welled with tears as she stepped into the sanctuary that held so many memories.

“I just don’t have the words to say what I’m feeling,” she said emotionally. “This is something I’ve been waiting for. I grew up in this church.”

Those sentiments were shared by many of the 300 people who came to the San Mateo Chapel of Ease on Sept. 21 for a special Mass celebrated by Monsignor E. James Hart, diocesan chancellor and moderator of the Curia. The feast day liturgy was held to honor the chapel’s patron, Saint Matthew, and marked the first time the doors of the mission-style building were opened to the public since November 2016.

Bishop Michael Olson by decree stated that the chapel will continue opening annually for Mass on the feast day of St. Matthew and on the dedication date of San Mateo which is March 1. The chapel will also open on the first Friday of each month from 1-to-4 p.m. for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Worshippers are asked to pray for vocations to the priesthood and religious life while visiting the chapel.

The first exposition and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is set for Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

“This is a wonderful occasion,” Msgr. Hart said as people waited to enter the building. “It’s the beginning of a new chapter in the life of San Mateo.”

Repairs totaling $300,000 were made to the building that was vandalized and sustained considerable water damage during the months of disuse. Before the Mass, devotees of Our Lady of Guadalupe gathered around a statue of the Blessed Mother in front of the property to recite the Rosary.

Martha Granados brought her four-year-old daughter, Isabel, to the chapel to show her where she was baptized.

“I live close by so coming to Sunday Mass here was very convenient for me,” she said. “I’m happy they opened the church to celebrate the feast day but I’m also a little disappointed. The time set for Adoration is so early a lot of people won’t be able to come because we’re all working.”

Many former residents of the old El TP neighborhood, nestled between the intersection of Vickery Boulevard and Montgomery Street, turned out for the occasion.

A young girl prays during Mass at San Mateo Chapel in Fort Worth on Sept. 21. Formerly a mission, San Mateo reopened as a chapel of ease. The chapel will be open to the faithful for Adoration on the first Friday of each month and for Mass twice a year. (NTC/Juan Guajardo)



“I grew up in the neighborhood and still consider this part of our Church,” said Fred Flores, who used to attend San Mateo with other members of his extended family. “We were baptized and made our Confirmation here, so it means a lot to us.”

In his homily, Msgr. Hart said the day’s Gospel message, taken from Matthew, illustrated the central truth that God, in Christ, has made provision for a sinner’s forgiveness, healing, and full restoration as an unmerited act of grace and mercy.

“In Jesus’ imperative to the Pharisees — ‘I desire mercy and not sacrifice. For I came not to call the righteous, but sinners,’ it is seen that Divine Mercy seeks us out in sovereign and resolute diligence; otherwise, we would never be found, we would be forever lost through self-righteous acts of self-justification, or worldly pursuits that know nothing of Christ,” he explained. The wonder of Jesus’ grace seeks people out and moves them inwardly to genuine repentance, “as it did in tax collector Matthew.”

Mary Helen Perez recalled for the North Texas Catholic how a burgeoning San Mateo faith community held its first Mass in the Locke Street home of her grandmother Francesca Ruiz. Her 95-year-old mother, Andrea Martinez, and 98-year-old godmother, Betty Gonzalez, were two of the oldest former San Mateo parishioners to witness the reopening.

“My grandmother and mother would make tamales as a fundraiser for the church,” Perez said. “I think we’re all happy to be here today.”

After the Mass, a troupe of matachines performed traditional dances outside the chapel.