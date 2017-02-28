Mission outreach showcased at World Mission Sunday Mass

October 18, 2016

Seminarian Thomas Jones (left) chats with Father Thomas Craig, chairman of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth's Mission Council. (Photo by Matthew Smith / NTC)

FORT WORTH — As Catholics we are called upon to help others, for it is through giving that we receive much and grow. That’s the message Bishop Michael Olson delivered during the Oct. 16 Diocesan World Mission Sunday Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

A reception in the parish hall after the Mass brought home the reality of Bishop Olson’s message. Representatives from about 10 mission and outreach organizations shared the goals and works of their respective groups with attendees.

The reception served as a precursor to Oct. 23’s 90th anniversary of World Mission Sunday, a day on which Catholics are asked to prayerfully consider donating toward the financial needs of missions throughout the world. The purpose, Pope Francis recently said, being to assist Christian communities in need and support the “proclamation of the Gospel even to the ends of the world.”

Richard Benson, representing the Fort Worth Diocesan Mission Council and World Mission Rosary, said, when it comes to mission work, it all counts.

“It doesn’t have to be across the ocean,” Benson said. “It can be across the street.”

Sister Theresa Vu, OP, visits with Richard Benson of the Fort Worth Diocesan Mission Council during a reception held Oct. 16 in St. Patrick Cathedral's Parish Hall to celebrate the mission and outreach work of area parishes. (Photo by Matthew Smith / NTC)

Benson said he and others work with area parishes teaching the ins and outs of mission preparation.

“It can be confusing and daunting,” Benson said. “That's where we come in with education programs and to try to put their expectations in line with what’s really going to take place. No, you’re not going to solve all the problems of the world. But you are going to be there. You’re going to be present, be Christ’s presence in that area.”

Other tables featured photos of mission work throughout the world and pamphlets explaining the various groups’ focuses.

One group present, St. Paula’s Patrons, a widows’ ministry of St. Ann Parish in Coppell, makes a difference without leaving home.

“We needed a service project and this is what we came up with,” member Mary Johnson said.

The group sews and collects clothes, which they give to mission groups, both religious and medical, to distribute. Since 2011, more than 8,000 of their garments have gone to children in need in 19 countries.

“There’s a lady in Dallas who is in her 80s,” Johnson said. “She whips out about 90 dresses every six week. She’s amazing.”

Benson said the reception bolstered his faith in the importance of mission and outreach work.

“Because you see the level of enthusiasm in the different parishes and groups represented here today,” Benson said. “It reaffirms what we’re doing and establishes the bigger picture.”