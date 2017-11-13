At St. Joseph School, generosity overflows to provide water for Africa

November 18, 2017

Eighth-grader Noel Poquiz carries a flag during the "Water Walk" while holding hands with her cousin, Lily Procell, November 17 at St. Joseph Catholic School. The walk was organized to spread awareness about the need for more healthy, clean drinking water in Africa. (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)



ARLINGTON — About 550 students, teachers, and families of St. Joseph Catholic School in Arlington have taken steps to solve the clean water crisis in Africa. Literally.

On Nov. 17, participants donned heavy backpacks filled with water bottles and walked for 90 minutes in solidarity with those who have to walk miles to collect and carry water to their homes.

The school set a goal to raise $9,375 in pledges from their walk. The funds will be donated to H2O for Life to finance two projects: a water well in a refugee settlement in northern Uganda, and latrines, a handwashing station, and repairs to a broken hand pump on the grounds of a primary school in Bensa, Ethiopia.

“This is our fourth year and we have no plans to stop,” said Debbie Heid, the second grade teacher who initiated St. Joseph’s annual Water Walk. The school’s previous fundraisers have financed eight projects totaling more than $27,000.

Heid explained that H2O for Life is both a service and learning opportunity, with each grade completing assignments and investigations relating to clean water. The students also appreciate receiving photos and updates about the projects they sponsor.

When the Water Walk is complete, the school reinforces the value of drinkable water by donating the water bottles they carried to local police and fire departments. “They welcome the water and take it with them on calls,” Heid said.