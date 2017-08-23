Fort Worth Diocese springs to action in response to Hurricane Harvey

August 29, 2017

Residents use boats to evacuate people trapped in their homes from floodwaters during Tropical Storm Harvey Aug. 28 in Houston. (CNS photo/Adrees Latif, Reuters)



You can help Catholic Charities Fort Worth with their Hurricane Harvey relief efforts by donating here and specifying “Harvey” in the notes section.

FORT WORTH — While the principal of a Houston school worried about her students’ safety on Monday, the president of a Fort Worth high school called upon his students and staff to reach out and help. Many others throughout the Fort Worth Diocese also geared up to assist Houston and the Texas coast in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane about 10 p.m. Friday near Rockport amidst wind gusts of 130 mph, and brought tornadoes and flooding to many parts of Houston and Harris County in the days that followed resulting in widespread injury, damage, and several deaths.

For now, the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops has called for prayers for those affected as well as monetary donations to local dioceses and Catholic Charities.

To that end, all parishes in the Fort Worth Diocese will conduct special collections for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund on the weekend of Sept. 2-3.

“The Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth and our Catholic Charities will embrace and help both materially and spiritually our brothers and sisters who are victims of the ravages of Hurricane Harvey,” Bishop Michael Olson said. “Our prayers are with each and every one, victims and those coming to their aid. Now is a time for our Catholic population and all people of good will to come together and to offer our time as well as other resources to assist our brothers and sisters in need.”

Catholic Charities Fort Worth is working in conjunction with Catholic Charities throughout Texas and Catholic Charities USA to best provide assistance based on needs as determined through consultation with civilian emergency response officials.

CCFW is currently providing support at shelters established in Dallas and Tarrant County for evacuees. In the coming weeks, CCFW plans to deploy volunteers through their Disaster Response team to disaster-affected areas.

To help those impacted by the storm, Catholic Charities Agencies throughout Texas recommend donations of cash or gift cards in small denominations to grocery, gas, fast food, or large retail chains. CCFW is accepting cash donations online (specify “Harvey” in the notes section) and gift cards at their main campus at 249 W. Thornhill Drive.

Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, vice-president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, also called on bishops across the nation to take a special collection benefiting victims of Hurricane Harvey, and to provide rebuilding support in the affected dioceses. The nationwide collections will be held on the weekends of September 2-3 or September 9-10.

A woman holds her dog as she arrives to high ground after evacuating from her home because of floods caused by Tropical Storm Harvey Aug. 28 in Houston. (CNS photo/Adrees Latif, Reuters)



“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families that have lost loved ones and to all who have lost homes and businesses along with their sense of peace and normalcy,” said Archbishop Gomez. “We also stand with our brother bishops in the region who have the difficult task of providing pastoral care in these most trying times while managing their own losses. Our prayerful and financial support is urgently needed.”

Charles McGrath, president of Nolan Catholic High School, helped organize an Aug. 31 fundraiser at the school, a twist on Nolan’s traditional Blue Out day.

“As we welcome our freshmen each year each is paired with a senior,” McGrath said. “Blue Out Day each year allows those students to come to school out of uniform that day. Because of the devastation of Hurricane Harvey this year we’ve decided to include students at all grade levels to show our solidarity and support and we’ve asked students to make a monetary donation of $5 to be out of uniform. The money we raise will go to Catholic Relief Services or the American Red Cross who know how best to funnel the money where it’s needed.”

All involved are eager to help, McGrath said, and representatives of several student organizations have asked to go to Houston to help.

“We’re still assessing the situation and may partner with other schools to do something,” McGrath said. “Right now we’re focused on raising funds and prayers for the victims and rescue workers.”

Prayers are indeed needed, said Christina Mendez, principal of Holy Ghost Catholic School in Houston.

Floodwaters along Buffalo Bayou surround Houston Aug. 27, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. (CNS photo/Twitter/@caroleenarn via Reuters)



“I’m holed up at home heeding the warnings to stay off the roads,” Mendez said on Monday.

Mendez, who previously served at All Saints Catholic School and St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School in Fort Worth, moved to Houston a little over a year ago.

“We let school out early [Aug. 26] so families could prepare,” Mendez said. “We had a little wind and rain that day and not much the next day [Saturday] until about 9 p.m. Then the rain poured down and didn’t stop until a break on Sunday, but then started again.”

So far things are okay where Mendez lives but just blocks away power is out and areas are flooded. Mendez said water crept within an inch of flooding her school.

“We’re out for now, but I’m thinking we probably won’t be able to reopen until after Labor Day.”

Through emails and texting, Mendez said she’s heard from her teachers. All are fine for now though two may have to be evacuated. Her students are another matter.

“We’re an inner-city school so my main concern is for our students and their families,” Mendez said. “I haven’t heard from them and many of them live around the area of the school where the water is waist-deep in certain areas. So I’m just praying for everyone’s safety right now. Later on, clothes, hygiene items, school supplies, and food are going to be the big needs. But, for now, prayer is what’s needed.”