Yours are the hands with which He blesses the world, part 5

September 5, 2017

1 John 4:20 says true love of Christ pushes one to extend that love to others.

Ben Wieberg is the fifth of seven profiles representing many other individuals throughout our 28-county diocese who are willing to be what St. Teresa of Avila calls the hands and feet of Christ.

Featuring all the ministers, volunteers, youth, and other unsung “laborers” in our diocese would be impossible, but for those silent servants, we at the NTC thank you profoundly for your witness and your love in action.

A Knight in Shining Cookware

Ben Wieberg (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)



ARLINGTON — Ben Wieberg’s bucket list could be straight from Matthew 25:35-36: “ . . . I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me, naked and you clothed me, ill and you cared for me, in prison and you visited me.”

In 60 years as a Knight of Columbus, Wieberg has done all of that — visiting inmates, accompanying brother Knights to medical appointments, and buying vestments for missionary priests.

Several chance encounters with strangers have developed into lifelong friendships, such as the 15-year-old truant that Wieberg befriended and mentored. Now his young friend drives a tank in the U.S. Army. An unplanned conversation between Wieberg, his sister, and some musicians in Germany has developed into 30 years of reciprocal visits, including a performance by the band at the Texas State Fair.

When it comes to feeding the hungry, the St. Maria Goretti parishioner excels. Each month, he cooks for the University Catholic Community at University of Texas at Arlington. Preparing a homemade meal for about 75 students takes four days, “one to plan, one to shop, one to prepare, and a day to cook,” he said. The menu varies with the month – bratwurst and homemade sauerkraut in October, ham and scalloped potatoes around Easter.

Mutual affection has grown between the students and Wieberg. “Their strength in their faith makes me really love and respect them. They do the Rosary in front of the library. The Stations of the Cross out there, too. It’s a great group,” he explained.

The lifelong Catholic began serving at daily Mass as a boy and continued during his tour in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy. “I went to Mass every day when I was there because I had the opportunity. And I was scared to death. I’m a great believer in the power of prayer.”

Wieberg’s service to others, Church, and country began with his mother’s example. “She was always doing a lot of good things for people. She’d make you a pie if you were sick. But I can outcook her now,” he quipped.