Father Robert Strittmatter retires after 51 years

June 29, 2017

Father Robert Strittmatter is congratulated on his retirement by Philip Hernandez and Roseanne Hernandez, during a reception on June 25 at the St. Patrick Cathedral Pastoral Center in Fort Worth. (NTC photo/Ben Torres)



FORT WORTH — The line queued dozens deep June 25 in the parish hall of St. Patrick Cathedral and continued steady for nearly two hours. Through it all Father Robert Strittmatter remained upbeat, sharing hugs, posing for selfies, and in no apparent hurry to rush anyone through.

Fr. Strittmatter celebrated his retirement Mass that day followed by a reception celebrating his 51 years of priesthood.

The 76-year-old Fort Worth native was ordained in 1966 at All Saints Parish and went on to serve at numerous parishes throughout his career, most recently as parochial vicar at St. Patrick.

“I guess the first assignment is the one that always sticks in your mind,” Fr. Strittmatter said. “That was [Holy Family of Nazareth] in Irving. We were still the Dallas/Fort Worth Diocese in 1966.”

All the duties of priesthood, Fr. Strittmatter replied, when asked what he’s most enjoyed.

“Serving God and celebrating Mass,” Fr. Strittmatter said. “Hearing confessions and all the sacraments, getting people ready for marriage, visiting jails, and hospitals. I’ve enjoyed all of it.”

Delivering his homily during the Mass beforehand, Fr. Strittmatter referenced Rediscover Jesus: An Invitation by Matthew Kelly to illustrate how a simple act of kindness by one can hugely impact the life of another and urged parishioners to be that kind person.

Surrounded by family and friends at the reception afterward, Fr. Strittmatter reflected on the changes he’s seen over 51 years, both societal and personal.

Fr. Robert Strittmatter is given a goodbye hug after celebrating Mass on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at St. Patrick Cathedral in downtown Fort Worth. (NTC photo/Ben Torres)

“The Second Vatican Council certainly brought changes,” Fr. Strittmatter said. “Some good, some abused I would say, but for the most part good as far as I was concerned. In society, of course, was the abortion issue and other things we’ve had that have been kind of a detriment in my opinion.”

On a personal level, Fr. Strittmatter said he’s come to know, love, and more deeply and faithfully serve God over time, something that can be a challenge at times even for a priest.

“Oh sure, we’re still very human,” Fr. Strittmatter said.

Well fit for 76, Fr. Strittmatter until recently ran 15 miles per week.

“Until about a month ago,” Fr. Strittmatter said. “My left leg started hurting. I still exercise but don’t run like I did.”

Fr. Strittmatter comes across direct if soft spoken, more interested in asking questions than discussing himself.

Others, however, have no problem singing his praises.

“He’s a great priest, a saintly priest, and you see how people love him,” Father Sojan George, rector of St. Patrick said.

St. Patrick parishioner Brenda Clement agreed.

“He’s a wonderful man full of kindness, wisdom, and love,” Clement said.

St. Patrick parishioner Lori Haley called Fr. Strittmatter one of the most spiritually-gifted men she’s met and said she’s gone to confession with him both at St. Patrick and at San Mateo Mission, which closed last year.

“He listens,” Haley said. “He prays with you, reads the Bible with you. He’s not just going by the numbers. He tries to get to the root of the problem to help you understand why you do what you do.”

Siblings Jane and Susan Daley of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Fort Worth said they’ve known Fr. Strittmatter their entire lives.

“He went to school with our mother,” Jane Daley said. “You’re looking at someone who’s going to go down in history.”

Susan Daley described Fr. Strittmatter as “extremely old school” yet very wonderful and comforting.

“He really and truly was our go-to guy when we needed a priest because it’s always been extremely personal for him,” Daley said. “He’s not going through the motions or having to read someone’s name off a card when he’s doing a funeral. He’s invested.”

Fr. Strittmatter’s brother, Buddy Strittmatter, beamed pride over his younger brother in the way brothers tend to do.

“He does one of the most important things,” Buddy Strittmatter jested. “When I tell a joke, he laughs.”

Fr. Strittmatter said he plans to assist the diocese as needed but will dedicate most of his retirement to prayer, reflection, and growing in faith.

He urged all to pray for vocations.

“We have something like 800,000 Catholics and only about 150 priests in our diocese,” Fr. Strittmatter said. “So we could use some more praying for vocations.”