Couple provides a lift out of poverty at CCFW

May 25, 2017

Andy and Judy Cordell are volunteer drivers for CCFW's transportation program. (NTC photo/Donna Ryckaert)

Andy and Judy Cordell have earned the right to enjoy leisurely mornings. The Holy Family parishioners and longtime educators both taught physics for many years until their retirement in 2003: she, from Nolan Catholic High School, and he, from Country Day School in Fort Worth.

Instead of sleeping in, however, the couple awakens in the predawn hours each Monday morning and heads to the Catholic Charities Fort Worth (CCFW) campus to begin their weekly 6 a.m. to noon shift. Volunteer drivers for the CCFW transportation program for the past three years, the Cordells say their shared commitment to service is a satisfying aspect of their rich family life, which includes three adult children and eight grandchildren.

“We have gotten to know some wonderful people quite well, because we often drive the same clients on an ongoing basis,” Judy said. “Andy and I really enjoy driving together and sharing this experience.”

According to CCFW officials, less than 25 percent of Tarrant County provides fixed bus routes, making transportation a significant challenge for individuals and families without a reliable way to get to work, to social service agencies, or to critical medical appointments.

CCFW’s transportation program began in 2011 with four vehicles. The program now operates with an impressive fleet of cars, buses, and wheelchair-accessible vans, offering rides from agency locations in Fort Worth, Arlington, and Colleyville. The program provides approximately 90,000 rides to clients in need each year.

Andy said he and Judy split driving responsibilities during each shift. While one concentrates on navigating the roadways, the other chats with their passengers, thus providing a valuable form of emotional support and encouragement.

“We get to know people and their stories,” he explained. “We usually have about four clients during a shift, but we might have as many as six. We’ve had several dialysis patients, and we take some to places like their medical clinic, or to a senior center. Everyone is just so appreciative of the opportunity for a safe and affordable ride. It’s very rewarding.”

He added that their shared Monday mornings offer a special opportunity for the couple. “It just makes retirement a lot more fun, to drive each week with Judy,” he said.

For more information or to volunteer, visit CatholicCharitiesFortWorth.org or call (817) 534-0814.