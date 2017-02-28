Annual Mass brings healing, comfort to families grieving death of children who died before baptism

October 13, 2016

A woman and man place roses in front of a statue of the Virgin Mary during the Annual Memorial Mass for Babies who Died before Baptism on Oct. 08 at St. Patrick Cathedral. The Knights of Columbus served as honor guards during the ceremony. (Photo by Ben Torres / NTC)

FORT WORTH — “You can see it in their tears.”

That’s how Pat Pelletier described the grief and sadness expressed by the 200 people who filled St. Patrick Cathedral for the Bishop’s Annual Memorial Mass for Babies Who Died before Baptism.

Concelebrated by Bishop Michael Olson and other diocesan priests, the Oct. 8 Mass was an opportunity to comfort families who have lost children to miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion.

During the liturgy, participants were invited to place roses, in memory of their babies, on a side altar dedicated to the Virgin Mary — the mother of all humanity. The Knights of Columbus served as an honor guard for the ceremony.

A family processes toward the Marian altar to place a rose in memory of their deceased baby. More than 200 people attended the Annual Memorial Mass for Babies Who Died Before Baptism Oct. 8. (Photo by Joan Kurkowski-Gillen / NTC)

The emotional tribute generated audible sobs from the congregation.

“It’s a beautiful Mass. When they come back from the altar, they are more at peace,” explains Pat Pelletier, co-director of Mother and Unborn Baby Care Center.

Pelletier began organizing the special liturgy 20 years ago with her late husband, Chuck Pelletier, and has noticed, “the number of individuals and families participating seems to grow each year.”

For many worshippers, the Mass symbolically represents the funeral their children never had. Following the service, families gather for light refreshments — similar to a funeral lunch — where they can talk and support one another.

Originally, the Mass was held privately to help Catholic women suffering from the pain of abortion heal spiritually. Today the Mass welcomes anyone who has lost an unborn child regardless of how he or she died.

Sitting alone in the cathedral, a 57-year-old mother of two prayed for healing. The memory of her abortion, at the age of 17, still haunts her.

“I was very young,” she whispers tearfully. “I just didn’t know any better and was afraid to tell my parents.”

Seven years ago, the lapsed Catholic began going to church, went to confession, and repented.

“I’ve had friends who wanted abortion and I said don’t do it. You’ll be depressed and will feel bad for years,” she said, describing her post-abortion trauma. “I’m here because I made a mistake — a really big mistake.”

The Memorial Mass is scheduled each year as close as possible to the Oct. 7th Feast of our Lady of the Rosary as a way of encouraging grieving parents to turn toward Mary for solace and comfort.

In his homily, Bishop Olson reminded the gathering that October is both Respect Life Month and the month dedicated to the Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Calling Mary the first disciple who said “yes” and accepted God’s will, he acknowledged that receiving God’s gift — his son — involved a lot of suffering.

“For a sword will pierce her heart,” the bishop said quoting the well-known line from the Gospel of Luke. “She intimately shares in the mission of Christ.”

He asked members of the congregation who grieve the loss of a child who died before baptism to confidently ask the Blessed Mother for help and intercession.

“She understands the loss of a child intimately,” Bishop Olson emphasized. “Nobody loved Jesus more faithfully and more totally than the Blessed Virgin Mary. And nobody loves us more — except her son. She is our help, our intercessor, our example and our mother.”

Our concern in life should not be “making something of ourselves” but accepting God’s will. By doing this, we get to know Him more intimately.

“And we should follow the example of the Blessed Virgin Mary who, though his generosity, is our mother, too.”

In May, Jessica Martinez experienced a miscarriage at 14 weeks gestation. The unexpected loss devastated her young family.

“They knew what happened so we thought this was a good way for them to say goodbye to the baby,” explains the Holy Name of Jesus parishioner who came to the Mass with her three children and husband.

She walked out of the cathedral, at the end of the special liturgy, feeling peaceful. It was important to acknowledge the baby’s existence.

“It was a 14-week-old baby but it still deserves our respect,” she pointed out. “People think it’s just a miscarriage. No — it’s a life. The heart was already beating.”