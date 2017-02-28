Respect Life ministries decentralize to encourage parish participation

January 3, 2017

A volunteer signs up participants for the 40 Days for Life campaign which took place in Fall 2016. (Photo by Ben Torres/NTC)

FORT WORTH — The many changes occurring in the Office of Respect Life are a reflection that “pro-life is not a separate department for the diocese. It should be part of every department and every parish,” said Michael Demma, director of Respect Life for the Fort Worth Diocese.

By infusing pro-life teaching into all education, focusing on sanctity of life at the parish level, and shifting the coordination of some services, the diocese hopes to strengthen hearts towards the dignity of all human life.

Youth and Education

In the last year, leadership of the Youth for Life program has changed to the diocesan Youth Ministry office. Youth for Life’s many activities include the recent Lock-in for Life, the March for Life pilgrimage to Washington D.C., pro-life rallies in Austin, pro-life boot camps in the summer, and local rallies promoting chastity and the sanctity of life.

“The secret weapon in the battle to protect all life is youth. We’ve seen a significant raising of awareness on pro-life issues among young people, and a significant growth in pro-life clubs in Catholic schools. The abortion issue is split about 50/50 culturally, but the youth are our hope, a strong hope,” Demma said.

Education at every level — Catholic schools, youth ministry, marital preparation, and even from the pulpit — will incorporate more teaching about pro-life issues, according to Demma.

“To restore the foundation of the dignity of human life, we must start early in the catechesis of our children,” he said. “Dignity must be firmly planted in every mode of teaching that we expose to our children, our young adults, and to ourselves.”

The Gabriel Project

The Gabriel Project assists women in crisis pregnancies by assigning a trained Gabriel Angel to support a mother with spiritual and emotional support through the pregnancy and beyond, and to help the mother find resources for herself and the baby.

According to Demma, the Gabriel Project aligns well with the service resources of Catholic Charities. Beginning Feb. 1, Gabriel Angels will serve as a bridge to help mothers and fathers tap into the medical, economic, and material resources of Catholic Charities. Angels will continue to partner with women in support and friendship.

Angela Walters, the diocesan Gabriel Project coordinator, explained that “Catholic Charities assists a Gabriel Mom (a client in crisis pregnancy) with resources and long-term case management” so that she will eventually become self-sufficient.

About 25 parishes have Gabriel Angels and there are 12 Gabriel Project Parish Coordinators. Walters said, “We are growing the ministry each and every day as we receive more and more referrals of moms from hospitals, from word of mouth, and from pregnancy resource centers. We need many additional trained Angels as more moms come to us.” Currently, about 125 volunteers are helping Gabriel Moms.

Demma plans for each parish to have a Gabriel Project coordinator and for each deanery to have a Gabriel House to store baby items and accommodate parenting classes or meetings.

Other Pro-Life Ministries

The Bishop’s Pro-life Banquet will cease, as the Respect Life office determined it is not an effective tool to help individuals in crisis pregnancy, although it did foster camaraderie. “We have other events that build a sense of pro-life community that include the family, like the annual Respect Life Mass, Life Chains, Good Friday Rosary Vigil, and 40 Days for Life,” Demma explained.

The Respect Life Office will continue its support of Rachel Ministries, which offers retreats that promote healing after abortion. Plus, with physician-assisted suicide now legal in six states, the Respect Life Office plans to devote some resources to end-of-life concerns.

According to Demma, roughly one-third of parishes in the diocese currently have a Respect Life committee. He plans to work with pastors and parishioners to establish Respect Life committees in every church.

“Respect Life is a great and necessary ministry, but it needs more than the three of us in the office,” Demma said. “We are making these changes to strengthen the program and make the culture of life a focus in the parishes.”