Yours are the hands with which He blesses the world, part 6

September 1, 2017

1 John 4:20 says true love of Christ pushes one to extend that love to others.

Sue and Don Ochsner are the sixth of seven profiles representing many other individuals throughout our 28-county diocese who are willing to be what St. Teresa of Avila calls the hands and feet of Christ.

Featuring all the ministers, volunteers, youth, and other unsung “laborers” in our diocese would be impossible, but for those silent servants, we at the NTC thank you profoundly for your witness and your love in action.

Meeting needs where they are

Sue and Don Ochsner (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)



ARLINGTON — After completing a social justice program 14 years ago, Sue and Don Ochsner and two other couples began a St. Vincent de Paul conference at their parish, St. Joseph in Arlington. Because the church lacked the space for food distribution, the volunteers went to the client’s homes.

Sue explained that by sitting down in someone’s home “we find they are much more open to discussing their situation with us. They feel so relaxed in their own home. It’s a more spiritual kind of interaction.”

Those kitchen table conversations can reveal the client’s needs beyond the bags of groceries the St. Vincent de Paul members deliver when they arrive. Broken-down car or nonfunctional air conditioner? According to Don, the conference has purchased parts and arranged for parishioners to make those repairs.

For clients under the burden of high-interest loans, the St. Vincent de Paul conference also operates a mini-loan conversion program. As other needs arise, they refer to Catholic Charities and other social service organizations.

Sue said people’s lives can change quickly due to unexpected medical bills or job loss, so “people who can give back need to give back. We’re really all in this together.”

St. Joseph parishioners agree, supporting the conference with food drives and financial donations.

Another unique aspect to the St. Vincent de Paul conference is their responsiveness. Interactions usually begin with someone leaving a message on their helpline. A team member calls back within 24 hours, and a home visit occurs the next day.

Clients often are reluctant to ask for help, so they hesitate until they receive an eviction notice or utility shut-off letter. “We can act quickly,” Don said. A check to the utility company or landlord can be mailed promptly.

The conference has grown from its original six to 41 members, allowing them to make 980 visits last year within the boundaries of St. Joseph Parish. Although charity is their primary activity, spirituality is their top priority. Sue concluded, “We hope that [the clients] can see Christ in us and we are bringing Christ to them in our visits.”