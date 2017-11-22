Educator and pastoral associate Sister Mary Helen Fuhrmann, SSMN, dies at 82

December 7, 2017

Sister Mary Helen Fuhrmann, SSMN

FORT WORTH — Heaven gained a special saint today.

Those poignant words expressed the sorrow and loss felt by parishioners at St. Mary Parish in Gainesville, and others in the Diocese of Fort Worth, after learning of the unexpected death of Sister Mary Helen Fuhrmann (nee Maria Agatha), 82, on Dec. 4.

After years as a Catholic school educator and pastoral associate, the Sister of St. Mary of Namur continued to serve her congregation as lead coordinator at Our Lady of Victory Retirement Center in Fort Worth.

She celebrated 60 years as a member of the religious order last year.

“Sr. Mary Helen served joyfully and wholeheartedly the Diocese of Fort Worth her entire life,” Sister Yolanda Cruz, SSMN, said. “Her loving demeanor and simplicity made all who came to OLV feel at home. She will be deeply missed.”

A Mass of Christian Burial is set for Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew Church in Fort Worth with internment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Members of her community will lead prayers during a 2 p.m. vigil service on Sunday, Dec. 10 at Thompson Harveson and Cole Funeral Home.

Parishioners of St. Mary’s Parish, where Sr. Mary Helen spent 19 years in pastoral ministry, remember her as a tireless director of religious education, RCIA instructor for adults and children, and leader of the worship committee.

“If there was something that needed to be done, she did it,” according to church secretary Sherri Haverkamp who met Sr. Mary Helen when both began working at St. Mary’s in 1992.

“Sr. Mary Helen wrote our church news for the local paper and was always taking pictures at different events,” she explained. “We have all these scrapbooks of our history because of her. She was a very busy, loving woman.”

News of her death shocked the parish. Although the retired staff member left St. Mary’s in 2011, “she still has a lot of friends here,” Haverkamp added.

Sr. Mary Helen’s parish work brought her into contact with many people needing assistance with the annulment process. To help present their cases, she trained as a Marriage Tribunal Advocate and that soon became a major part of her ministry.

Sherry Bickers Krahl met Sr. Mary Helen — always remembered for her red hair — at an ACTS retreat 10 years ago. At the time, the Gainesville resident was dating her future husband, a Catholic.

“I decided to become Catholic and began taking RCIA classes. When I started my annulment, Sr. Mary Helen went through the whole process with me,” the convert recalled. “It took two and half years but she kept encouraging me through emails or in person with a hug or wink — lots of little gestures.”

One of the advocate’s notable gifts was her empathy.

“She came from a large family and knew how to connect with people,” Krahl said. “There wasn’t a person Sr. Mary Helen wouldn’t help. She loved completely.”

Her ability to accept people where they were in life made her a popular conduit for non-Catholics joining the Church.

“Every year she’d expect only one or two people in RCIA and every year she would end up with 20 to 25 people in her class,” said Bonnie Friedrich, St. Mary’s former business manager who worked across the hall from her longtime friend. “So many people would come because they knew Sr. Mary Helen and knew they would get something good out of the RCIA program. But she was humble about that.”

Sr. Mary Helen Fuhrmann celebrates her 60 year Jubilee with Bishop Michael Olson on Aug. 13, 2016 . (NTC p hoto/Lance Murray )

Educated by the Sisters of Divine Providence as a youngster, the Lindsay, Texas native entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur in 1956. Armed with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Dallas and a master’s degree in education from Texas Woman’s University, Sr. Mary Helen enjoyed a lengthy career as a Catholic school teacher and administrator.

Her first teaching assignment at St. Mary’s School in Fort Worth, from 1961 to 1963, was followed by three years at St. Xavier Academy in Denison and six years at St. Mary’s School in Sherman. During the educator’s last two years in Sherman, she served as the school’s principal. Sr. Mary Helen was principal at Notre Dame Elementary in Wichita Falls for nine years and principal at St. Peter the Apostle School in Fort Worth from 1981 to 1991.

The energetic sister also served on her order’s Provincial Council as councilor, and sometimes as secretary, over a course of 13 years. Reluctant to leave pastoral work, Sr. Mary Helen agreed to serve as coordinator at the OLV Retirement Center in 2011. In recent years, she became an expert craftsman producing artistic greeting cards and ‘thank you’ notes on the computer.

Seventh- and eighth-grade students at Holy Family School were often the recipients of her elaborate cards. The youngsters would write letters or make cupcakes for the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur as part of a pen pal project started by their teacher, Kimberly Pierce.

“Sr. Mary Helen was my contact person at the convent and that’s how I got to know her,” said Pierce, now principal at St. Maria Goretti School in Arlington. “She was always giving, caring, and excited about what the kids had to share.”

During their conversations, the retired educator often talked about her own years in the classroom.

“She had a tender heart and a love for children,” Pierce added. “You could tell she loved life.”