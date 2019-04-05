Bishop’s “Life on the Chrism Trail” Video Series to Debut

April 13, 2019



FORT WORTH ­— Bishop Michael Olson will launch a video series, “Life on the Chrism Trail,” with a short commentary about Holy Week. The first in the series will be released Saturday, April 13, on the Diocese of Fort Worth’s website, social media pages, and via email list.

Bishop Olson said, “These videos are a means, I hope, for me to teach and encourage the faithful priests, deacons, religious, and laity of the diocese in my office as the bishop.”

Other videos planned include an Easter message to premier on April 20, the Easter Vigil. On May 1, the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, Bishop Olson will release a video about the earthly father of Jesus. Bishop Olson’s reflection on Mary is scheduled for May 15. Additional topics and dates will follow.

The website of the Diocese of Fort Worth, fwdioc.org also features Bishop Olson’s blog, where he posts many homilies, invocations, and other public addresses. Other important resources found on the diocesan website are livestream videos of significant diocesan Masses and occasions, an event calendar, and information about the many ministries of the diocese.

The video series “Life on the Chrism Trail” will also be available on the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth and North Texas Catholic Facebook pages and the North Texas Catholic Twitter page.