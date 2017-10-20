October 23, 2017

UNT medical student Ceferino Cruz meets with Bishop Michael Olson after the celebration of the White Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in downtown Fort Worth on Oct. 16, 2017. (NTC Photo/Ben Torres)



FORT WORTH — Medical students and other medical professionals were reminded of their important mission during the White Mass celebrated Oct. 16 at St. Patrick Cathedral in Fort Worth.

The Mass celebrates the importance of physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals.

“Give thanks to God for your vocations of health care,” Bishop Michael Olson told both medical students and professionals in attendance.

The event, known as the White Mass because of the white coats worn by physicians, was hosted by the Catholic Medical Association of Students (CMAS), a roughly 30-member organization of students at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth.

CMAS’ mission is to bring scholarly, spiritual, and service opportunities to Catholic and non-Catholic students at UNTHSC.

Bishop Olson reminded the students of three keys to their service in health care.

A Call — It is Christ who called them through Baptism, and that it is God who is calling them to the health care vocation.

Discipleship — Students are following the example of Christ, “The Divine Physician,” who healed the sick. Christ showed his superiority to sin by healing sickness, Bishop Olson said. “You help them to be members of society,” he said of the sick.

Configuration with Christ — The students align very closely with Christ’s compassion with those who suffer. The bishop said the students as physicians will show compassion to their patients, “to suffer with them,” and see them not as customers or clients, but as patients.

He told the students they have an important and necessary role in society, and what they do is much more than what some people might see as simply a financial transaction.

Medical student Emily Tutt receives Communion during the celebration of the White Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in downtown Fort Worth on Oct. 16, 2017. (NTC Photo/Ben Torres)



“Do not fall prey to the seduction of the world that reduced everything to money” but rather to show kindness and love, the bishop said.

Second-year student Diana Nguyen said she was impressed by Bishop Olson’s call for them to “ignore all in our surroundings that people think this is done for money, we’re doing it because this is our calling from Jesus.”

Alyssa Wilson said that the bishop reminded the students that “we chose this for a reason.”

She said, “It’s a hard profession, a profession that requires a lot of endurance and a lot of motivation. So to hear that it is a calling, and that what we do is something that serves others, and we do stuff that Jesus wants us to do, is really refreshing and helps us clear our minds.”

Nguyen said that faith will be important as the students move on into their roles as physicians.

“It will be something that you can always come back to, so I think no matter if you had a good day or a bad day, at the end of the day, you did what you could and what God wanted you to do, and what we were meant to do,” she said.

The Mass was followed by a reception at the parish hall.