Bishops disappointed by House passage of SB 4, “anti-sanctuary cities” legislation

April 27, 2017

A U.S. Border Patrol agent talks with a person suspected of crossing the Rio Grande River to enter the United States illegally in 2016 near McAllen, Texas. The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops expressed their disappointment in the passage of SB 4, which would allow local officers to inquire into the legal status of people who are arrested or detained. (CNS photo/Larry W. Smith, EPA)



Editor's Note: This story includes updates by NTC staff.

AUSTIN — The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops (TCCB) is disappointed by the Texas House’s vote to pass SB 4, which will punish local police officers if they do not fully cooperate with detainer requests issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). SB 4 would also allow local peace officers and campus police officers to inquire into the legal status of people who are arrested or detained.

Fort Worth Bishop Michael F. Olson joined his fellow Texas Catholic Bishops in expressing disappointment by the House’s passage of the bill.

“The passage by the Texas House of Representatives of SB 4 stands to contribute to confusion within our local communities regarding law enforcement and public safety. Much of the rhetoric in support of this bill's passage will foster greater fear and hostility of our immigrant families who already contribute to our State's society and economy. Such fostering of fear runs the risk of contributing to discord and violence,” Bishop Olson said.

“The passage of this bill places a greater burden upon our hard working local police officers with an expectation to enforce federal immigration law along with their service of protecting our communities from crime and violence.”

He added, addressing Catholics of the Diocese of Fort Worth, “As your bishop, I remind Catholics and all people of good will that we have a basic responsibility to welcome the immigrant in accord with the human dignity of each person created in God's image and likeness. A welcoming disposition of the immigrant will make for a safer and more just society.”

The bishops commented on the last-minute amendment which allows police to inquire into the status of detained persons, in addition to those who are arrested: “We are deeply disappointed that the House revised SB 4 to include people who have committed no crime that merits arrest or citation,” said Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, who also serves as chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration and Refugee Services. “This will not help peace officers build trust with the migrant community, which is critical to keeping all our communities safe.”

Under SB 4, which passed the House 93-54, local police entities and campus police authorities are required to honor requests from immigration agents to hold noncitizen inmates subject to removal. Authorities who knowingly violate the SB 4 provisions would be faced with fines and jail time. Civil penalties start at $1,000 for first offense and swell to $25,500 for subsequent violations.

The "anti-sanctuary cities" bill passed the Senate in February 2017.

“Sadly, this legislation will suppress [immigrants'] ability to contribute to our society and economy, and as a matter of principle, the unity of families must be safeguarded.”

Acknowledging governments have the right and responsibility to maintain their borders, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese added, “Immigration law should be enforced in a way that is targeted, proportional, and humane. This bill does not meet the standard.”

“Immigrants who come to this country to work or to flee violence are not a threat to our safety,” explained Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller of the San Antonio Archdiocese. “Sadly, this legislation will suppress their ability to contribute to our society and economy, and as a matter of principle, the unity of families must be safeguarded.”

The bishops expressed gratitude for the legislators who lead the opposition to the bill, as well as Catholics and others from throughout the state who opposed it. “Thousands of Catholics joined with fellow Texans to testify, rally, and encourage their representatives to stop this legislation,” explained Jennifer Carr Allmon, executive director of the TCCB. “We thank those who have taken a principled stance in solidarity with immigrants, and who have worked so hard in this cause.”

