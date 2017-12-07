Whitehead promoted to director of faith formation

December 18, 2017

Jason Whitehead (NTC photo/Juan Guajardo)

FORT WORTH — Jason Whitehead is taking his passion for helping people to a new direction. The former assistant director of evangelization and catechesis for the Diocese of Fort Worth was promoted to director of faith formation. Under this role, Whitehead is leading Children’s Catechesis, working in the areas of evangelization, RCIA, and adult faith formation and assuming the role of Special Religious Education coordinator.

Putting titles aside, Whitehead just wants to serve others and has sought to do so for many years. After his call to become a Catholic, he dove in headfirst and began absorbing every Catholic resource he could find, leading to him being accepted into the Church at the Easter Vigil 2012 at Holy Family Parish in Fort Worth, where he began assisting with Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA).

In 2014, Whitehead transitioned to the RCIA coordinator at St. Patrick Cathedral and in 2016 began work at the diocese as assistant director of evangelization and catechesis. Though he will still be working with adults, Whitehead is excited to be helping them in a slightly different way—as parents.

“I’m hoping in my new role to reach out to parents to reinforce their role in the home. The Church teaches that parents are the first teachers of the children,” he said.

Whitehead said he would like to bridge a gap that often occurs between children’s faith formation and adult programs, offering more programs suitable for the whole family.

“We seem to have this great division between formation and the adults’ side. I am going to try and bring them together for it to be more family based,” he said.

One area of service Whitehead is most excited about is becoming a special needs liaison, something he and his wife Nancy have personal experience with as parents of Jacob, a 15-year-old with autism.

“I have lived through those difficult years trying to figure out how to go to church with a child of autism. It’s a very solitary feeling,” Whitehead said. “I’ve spoken to a lot of parents that desperately want to go to Mass but don’t know how with the difficulties they face.”

He said the diocese is aware and taking steps in the right direction but still has a long way to go.

“We need to do a much better job as a church in reaching out to those families and figuring out better ways to do that,” he said.

To help, Whitehead would like to incorporate more education for teachers in the classroom about special needs children and how to better understand behavioral issues.

“Based on awareness, the spirit of the Gospel, and the necessity of being accommodating, this will be a change for a lot of people,” he said. “It’s needed, in order to minister to everyone.”

Marlon De La Torre, department director of evangelization and catechesis, said Whitehead’s balanced approach and professional demeanor is what led to placement in this new role.

“Jason is a true genuine disciple and has a very sound knowledge of the faith and a strong ability to communicate with others,” De La Torre said. “Also, his background as a Protestant, coming home to the Catholic Church, he understands what it means to come into full communion with the Church. … He has proven himself over the last two years, the timing was right.”